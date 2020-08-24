Our Food section wants to hear about Charleston area restaurants making guests feel safe

In the first few weeks after South Carolina lifted its ban on indoor restaurant dining, patrons looking to reassure their peers that the infection threat was in check talked up employee masks. “Come on out,” they said in Zoom conversations and Facebook messages. “The face coverings are fine.”

As it turned out, employee masks alone weren’t sufficient to stem COVID-19’s spread: Gov. Henry McMaster at the end of July announced that restaurants would have to conform to social distancing guidelines initially issued as suggestions.

Up until Aug. 3, a restaurant could earn a Palmetto Priority window decal by capping occupancy at 50 percent, creating 6 feet of space between tables, and requiring workers and customers to mask up. Now those steps are mandatory.

In other words, basic procedures such as masking no longer cut it as evidence of a restaurant’s all-encompassing commitment to safety. Instead, savvy diners are looking for extra-spacious seating arrangements, creative service strategies and elegant online ordering systems.

There are certainly standouts on the safety front. Folly Beach’s LowLife Bar, for example, has done a tremendous job of overhauling its venue so that patrons place their orders in one place, fetch their food in another and then have their pick of outdoor tables with much more than 6 feet between them. Nobody is allowed indoors.

LowLife deserves recognition for its impressive operation, and The Post and Courier Food section intends to provide it. In September, we’ll hand out awards to Charleston area restaurants that have responded to the pandemic with protective measures that make diners feel OK about venturing out again, even if only to claim a to-go order.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Of course, for restaurants, just dealing with the tumult of 2020 counts as an achievement. But the Charleston hospitality industry has long prided itself on overperforming, whether in the realm of food, service or restoring guests’ faith in the sector by looking out for their well-being. Lives and livelihoods depend on it.

And that’s where you come in. While we won’t be designating awards based exclusively on popular vote, we are counting on readers to submit nominations.

Doing so couldn’t be simpler: All you have to do is post your suggestion to the Food section’s Facebook group or email me at hraskin@postandcourier.com. Make sure to include the name of the restaurant and a short explanation of why you think it’s award-worthy.

Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 1.