The street snacks and restaurant dishes that Thai Phi encountered in Vietnam inspired the menu he serves weekly at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, but his most cherished food memories from his recent two-month trip center on his grandmother’s table.
“We ate out every single day, and I realized how special and comforting dinners at my grandmother’s house were,” says Phi of Pink Bellies, which has evolved from a food truck to a food stand to a pop-up. “They were actually my favorite meals.”
Phi hopes to conjure that feeling this Tuesday night at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company with a family-style dinner, available by reservation only. The planned menu features thit kho trung (braised pork and eggs); dau hu kho (braised tofu and tomato); suon nuoc mam (fish sauce ribs); canh chua ca (sweet-and-sour catfish soup) and mam ruoc thit bar oi (shrimp paste dip with cucumbers.)
Additionally, “we’ll have a big bowl of rice to set the tone,” Phi says.
While Phi is looking forward to serving all of the homespun dishes to a crowd accustomed to his garlic noodles, dumplings and pho, he’s especially excited about the shrimp paste.
“It’s super salty, and there’s pork fat rendered in it, and lemongrass and garlic,” he says. “It’s a nice play on everything.”
Altogether, Phi estimates the dinner will serve four people. It’s priced at $65 per table, and only 20 reservations will be accepted: To claim a table between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., e-mail info@pinkbellies.com. For eaters who don’t score a seat, Pink Bellies will be serving its regular a la carte menu all day Tuesday.
Pink Bellies’ fans don’t usually have to plan ahead for Phi’s cooking, but making an extra effort is also in keeping with the experience that Phi is trying to recreate. Phi’s grandmother’s house, where his aunt and uncle have lived since his grandmother seven years ago passed away, is on Pham The Hien Street in Ho Chi Minh City.
“It’s very far from the city center; more toward the countryside,” Phi says. “I would motorbike out there every day to eat lunch and see my cousins, and just have a meal with them.”