One of South Carolina's most hallowed Thanksgiving traditions canceled because of COVID-19

According to the final line of The Post and Courier’s lengthy 2019 feature on the Damon Hunt Club’s Thanksgiving dinner, longtime participants in the massive potluck “can’t imagine spending the holiday with just one extended family.”

This year, they won’t have to imagine it.

For only the second time in the 75-year history of Thanksgiving at Damon Swamp, the event has been called off. Organizers say they were concerned about the potential spread of coronavirus at a meal, which typically draws upward of 400 guests.

“We’re being extra careful,” says club leader Bill Bristow. “When you have this big a crowd and people from all around, it just is a terrible chance you’re taking.”

Bristow has celebrated every Thanksgiving since the 1940s at Damon Hunt Club, save for one year when he was away on military service and the year when the get-together was cancelled on account of high water in the swamp, rendering access roads impassable and flooding the picnic grounds.

Although he’s read that people in high-risk groups shouldn’t fraternize with relatives on Thanksgiving, he and wife Polly Bristow are planning to join one of their daughters at her house for the holiday.

“I’m going to do what they’re suggesting not to do and hope for the best,” he says, adding that the family will sit outside and wear masks when not eating.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

While the Hunt Club’s executive officers reached the decision privately, the state of South Carolina requires all assemblies of more than 250 people to seek approval from the state because of the COVID-19 threat associated with mass gatherings. Through October, the S.C. Department of Commerce had granted 92 percent of permits requested.

But club member Campbell Coxe says getting a green light from the government wouldn’t ensure the level of safety that organizers want to provide for their guests, particularly since the multistate group skews elderly.

“We’ve got so many club members getting on in age, and we certainly want them to be here for next year,” Coxe says.

Several club members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, Bristow reports.

“It is a sad situation,” Coxe says of the cancellation. “The weather is so pretty, and it seems like I get to see these people one time a year, so it is a sad thing.”

Coxe points out that the Damon Hunt Club didn’t start hosting Thanksgiving until the 1940s, when members reached a compromise with wives who thought they should spend the day communing with family instead of hunting with hounds. That means there was no Spanish Flu precedent to guide the club’s 2020 strategizing.

Yet Coxe believes the future is clearer than the past. He’s counting on all of the Damon Hunt Club celebrants “being here in strength” in 2021.