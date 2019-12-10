Lab-grown steaks and plant-based patties may hog the headlines, but Americans still can’t resist real meat.

The nation’s eaters in 2018 set a record for red meat and poultry consumption, putting away an average of 22 pounds per person. That carnivorous streak might not be environmentally or nutritionally sound, but it presents an opportunity for restaurateurs.

On nights that aren’t typically associated with dining out, at least a few Charleston-area restaurateurs try to entice customers with meaty, once-a-week-only entrees. These items aren’t framed as deals: Instead, they’re promoted as a connoisseur’s chance to sample something special during the doldrums of the work week. And in at least three instances, the pitch rings true:

Tuesday

Chicken Parmesan, $19.50

From the start, Purlieu has insisted it’s a neighborhood restaurant, and it’s now planting its flag in the form of chef Jeff Williams’ chicken Parmesan. Williams developed the dish for his family’s Sunday suppers, but it’s very much in keeping with Purlieu’s French accent.

In fact, the coarsely breaded and stacked chicken breasts, as well as the prosciutto slice concealed beneath the cheese, reminded me of chicken cordon bleu (which was admittedly invented in Switzerland, but they speak French there). The delicate gnocchi surrounding the chicken are a yellow tomato-sauced surcee. 237 Fishburne St., 843-300-2253, purlieucharleston.com

Wednesday

Burger, $15

Everything you need to know about Maison’s signature sandwich is summed up by chef-owner Vandy Vanderwerker’s description of its finishing touch, “a bright sauce Bordelaise to cut the richness of the burger.” When a sauce traditionally made from veal stock and bone marrow is considered an antidote to richness, it’s a safe bet you’re not dealing with ground turkey on a whole wheat bun.

Instead, the burger is constructed from a patty of hanger steak and top round; duck sausage, caramelized onions; Gruyere and aioli, all held between a house-made duck fat bun. During truffle season, another $15 buys a topmost blitz of shavings. I was advised not to order anything else the first time I ordered it, in part, because it’s as filling as it sounds. But it’s also an all-enveloping burger experience that deserves your undivided attention. 708 King St., 843-990-9165, maisoncharleston.com

Wednesday

Prime rib, $25

Downtown Charleston was developed as a walking district, so it’s not home to one of those casual roadside steakhouses that dot the American landscape, keeping the country in Friday night prime rib. But rib roast lovers here aren’t entirely out of luck, since Lewis once a week applies its beef know-how to the cut.

As owner John Lewis describes it, the restaurant starts with heavily marbled prime-grade ribeye. It’s “smoked for 12 hours to medium-rare on naturally-seasoned oak, then finished with a hot sizzle in the smoker to give a deep caramelized bark.”

In other words, this terrific prime rib doesn’t need a thick smear of horseradish for flavor, although it is served with a roasted garlic veal jus, which cooks down for three days (and made an ideal dip for French fries when those were the standard side; now the prime rib’s presented with mashed potatoes). 464 N. Nassau St., 843-805-9500, lewisbarbecue.com