Old Village Post House, one of four restaurants which Hall Management Group picked up when it purchased Maverick Southern Kitchens in 2015, is scheduled to close after brunch service on Sunday.
A manager at Old Village Post House declined to say why the restaurant is closing, or whether another operator will take over the property. “It’s all no comment,” she said. “You’d have to talk to Mr. Hall.”
Hall Management Group owner Bill Hall wasn’t available to take The Post and Courier’s call to Halls Chophouse, although an employee who answered the phone confirmed he was at the restaurant. “You know, we’ve been looking for Bill Hall, but he kind of disappeared on us,” she said after putting the call on hold for 15 minutes.
Three publicists for the restaurant didn’t return messages.
Maverick Southern Kitchens in 2003 opened Old Village Post House at 101 Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. From 2008 onward, the restaurant was led by chefs Frank Lee and Forrest Parker, both known for their emphasis on locally-grown produce and heritage ingredients. Parker was replaced in 2016 by Robyn Guisto, who was followed by a succession of other chefs.
In addition to the restaurant, the Post House included a six-room inn.
Since buying Maverick Southern Kitchens, Hall Management Group has converted High Cotton in Greenville to a Halls Chophouse, and put more steaks on the menu at High Cotton in Charleston. SNOB has thus far retained its name and style of cuisine.