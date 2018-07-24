Much like in Japan, street food makes only special appearances at O-Ku.
Chef Drew Souvanna, who spent nearly three months in Japan and Korea on a research trip several years ago, says street carts serving fare like okonomiyaki and takoyaki show up mostly for festivals in Japan.
While Charleston diners currently have access to Japanese snacks on a more regular basis, with Workshop's Sushi-Wa Izakaya serving Yatai-style snacks alongside izakaya grub, Souvanna is only serving street foods on Tuesday nights. He introduced his Japanese street food menu in April and changes it every other week.
"The menu is more like a barbecue in my head," he says. "I see it as hanging with family and friends and eating small bites of things."
With a price point of $6-$15, dishes recently included takoyaki, kobe croquettes and karaage yakiniku (think bite-sized fried chicken).
When in Japan, he says he was most impressed with the level of technique that goes into the food there, something he has embraced for his street food menu.
"A lot of items we make have many steps to them," says Souvanna. For instance, the takoyaki, essentially an octopus croquette, is made with tempura batter that's folded into a ball on a cast iron griddle. "We add tempura flakes, pickled ginger, chives and we steam the octopus and then stick it inside there, and then we cook it in this iron mold to make it round." The final step is frying the ball before serving it with garlic aioli and tonkatsu sauce.
The Kani Norito is billed as a mini burrito stuffed with snow crab, masago and seaweed salad with a drizzle of ponzu sauce. It's about as popular as Souvanna anticipated since poke restaurants including Poke Tea House and Poke-San have helped popularize sushi burritos.
Other recent bites included Akami sunomono, a very small pickled cucumber and seaweed salad with a lean cut of bigeye tuna tossed in mint ponzu sauce; and a Kobe croquette made with a Kobe flake ground up with fresh ginger, lemongrass and garlic, rolled in an egg bath and panko breadcrumbs and fried.
Souvanna says awareness of his street food offerings has been gradually growing. "People are starting to look for the menu, which is really popular for quick bites."
O-Ku, located at 463 King St., is open on Tuesdays from 5-10:30 p.m.