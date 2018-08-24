Destiny Community Café’s pay-what-you-can lunches have already attracted a loyal following, but the North Charleston restaurant is now trying to invigorate dinner service with a pop-up series featuring downtown Charleston chefs.
“I would love to do that on the regular,” says founder Ra’Gina Saunders, who envisions the events generating attention and funds for Destiny. Saunders three years ago launched the program within her family’s catering venue at 5060 Dorchester Road as a way “to feed the public (and) give back to the community.”
Raul Sanchez of R. Kitchen is the first chef scheduled to cook. He’s planning to serve a Mexican menu on Sept. 16 to celebrate Día de la Independencia, a holiday which commemorates the start of a successful revolt against Spanish rule.
“It’s going to be like Butcher & Bee used to do,” he says.
Sanchez hasn’t yet settled on dishes, but will offer a three-course menu for $45. Customers are invited to bring their own beer or wine.
Previously, evening pop-ups at Destiny were impromptu affairs. For instance, a chef from Atlanta recently stopped by the café to prepare a Nigerian meal. “She got to conversate with a lot of our regulars, and got to meet with one of our Gullah historians, and that was powerful,” Saunders says, but adds the dinner was sparsely attended because she only had 72 hours to publicize it.
Going forward, Saunders would like to host pop-up dinners on a quarterly basis.
For more information on Sanchez’s event, visit facebook.com/Destinycommunitycafe. The dinner is scheduled to run from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for walk-in guests.