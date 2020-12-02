North Charleston restaurant patio heaters emerge as hot item with suspected thieves

The restaurant patio heaters sought out by safety-minded diners striving to stay outdoors are proving equally popular with thieves in Park Circle.

Three Park Circle bars have reported heater thefts over the past two weeks. According to North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a department spokesman, no arrests have been made in connection with the reports from Commonhouse Aleworks, Madra Rua Irish Pub and The Brew Cellar.

None of the heaters, which ranged in value from $250 to $750, have been recovered, Deckard said.

“I just hope if somebody needed them that they’re putting them to good use and not pawning them,” Pearce Fleming of Commonhouse Aleworks said.

A Madra Rua representative was not available for comment, but both Fleming and Ryan Hendrick of The Brew Cellar said the heaters they lost were left unlocked, including one that Hendrick purchased three days before the Nov. 24 theft in anticipation of colder weather.

“We’d left them out at any given time and had no issues,” Hendrick said, adding he has since bought a replacement. “We have Pubfare (Burger) tonight, and we’re just trying to keep people warm and happy.”

With so many people facing financial hardship in the face of the pandemic, Fleming said he’d told his team to be on the lookout for more petty theft than usual this holiday season even before their tabletop heaters went missing sometime after service on Nov. 19.

“It’s a terrible year,” he said sympathetically.

Still, he added, it’s also a terrible year for small businesses to have to pay twice for equipment that’s become essential to their operations.

Fleming said he now plans to store Commonhouse’s heaters in the brewery overnight.