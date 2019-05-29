Rusty Bull Brewing in North Charleston will no longer have to rely on a rotation of food trucks to feed patrons craving more than something to drink.
The brewery this week started serving food prepared by an in-house chef.
“We’ve trained our crowd that if they want to eat, they have to wait until a food truck is on the schedule,” Brian Bogstad, co-owner of Rusty Bull, said. “And that was a just a couple days a week.”
Since Rusty Bull opened two years ago, it has served bar snacks such as soft pretzels and boiled peanuts. Bogstad and fellow owner Ben Mayer wanted to offer customers more options.
“A lot of folks would want to look at us as a lunch option,” he said. “We’re not skilled food people. We’re all about the beer.”
Their first step was acquiring more kitchen space, so they bought a 15-by-8-foot food truck and bolted it to the back of their building on Montague Avenue.
And then they brought in Jennifer Kornahrens, a chef from North Charleston who previously worked at Fratellos Italian Tavern, Ms. Roses and Tattooed Moose. She also recently tended bar at Rusty Bull.
“One thing we know about customers is they love consistency, Kornahrens said. “At Rusty Bull, there was no constant source for food.”
When the food menu launches Thursday, it will include dishes such as hot chicken, soft pretzels, pimento cheese and a salad. Kornahrens said she plans to expand the menu and come up with recipes inspired by or infused with beer.
“With it being one of the closest breweries to the airport, we’re a place for people to get their first taste of Charleston,” she said.
The kitchen’s hours will mirror those of the brewery, which opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. daily. Bogstad said Rusty Bull will no longer have food trucks on site.
“It feels like we’re going in a new direction,” Bogstad said. “People can depend on us to have legit food all the time.”