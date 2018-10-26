For chef Ignacio Mattos, the hardest part of writing a cookbook was accepting that once he put words on the page, they would remain there, unchanged, for the rest of time.
At his New York City restaurants, Estela, Café Altro Paradiso and Flora Bar, Mattos can tweak dishes on a daily basis. “It’s alive, you know,” he says. “And this was crazy: We had to put it down. (My editor) was kind of like, ‘You must stop messing around with this.’”
This weekend, Mattos will have a chance to discover whether the words he chose are suitable for immortality when he kicks off his cookbook tour with a ticketed cocktail party at The Oyster Shed. Cooks at Leon’s Oyster Shop will prepare a number of recipes from Estela, which Mattos co-authored with Gabe Ulla.
“I’m curious to see how restaurants will take it,” says Mattos, a Uruguay native who’s been honored with multiple James Beard Foundation award nominations since moving to New York in 2006.
“Something that seems so simple to yourself: Putting it into words was like, ‘holy moly.’ It was shocking just explaining how to chop an endive for the endive salad. It seems really easy, but technically, the way you do the cuts, and this and that … it takes a lot more.”
According to Mattos, Leon’s cooks haven’t yet called him with any questions.
“They seem very confident,” he says.
But Mattos adds he was careful not to skimp on instructions. “Some cookbooks are very mysterious and vague,” he says. “(Our) whole goal is to make it accessible and user-friendly, while keeping the integrity of food.”
Dish descriptions take up far more space in the cookbook than personal reflections, which Mattos wasn’t inclined to include.
“I didn’t get super in-depth on myself, because I just see myself as a collaborator,” he says. “I have this very specific thing I do, but it’s a team. It’s a group of people.”
Estela’s website features biographical sketches of eight team members, including an assistant manager and two sous chefs. Listed first among them is co-owner Thomas Carter, who temporarily stepped away from the restaurant group in August following allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.
“My priority is to make sure we create a more professional ambitious working environment,” Mattos says, adding that he’s barred from commenting on exactly how the company is changing its culture. He characterizes the situation as “complex.”
“All of a sudden, it’s a marriage and you have three kids, and you’re just trying to make it work,” he says. “What do you do? Throw him out of the house? You say, ‘Mom or dad is crazy, I can’t handle this, I should just walk out,’ and that’s it?”
This month, both April Bloomfield and Gabrielle Hamilton gave separate lengthy interviews about their decisions to work with restaurateur Ken Friedman following revelations of sexual misconduct at the Spotted Pig. As The New Yorker’s Helen Rosner noted, women chefs close to those accused of egregious workplace behavior seem to be under more pressure to justify their relationships than men in the same situations.
“I have certain privileges as a male that I take for granted, you know,” Mattos says. “And it’s good to get a kick and realize it.”
For Mattos, the current focus is strengthening his team and – at least for the next few months – selling cookbooks. After Charleston, he’s scheduled to appear in cities including Miami, San Francisco and Chicago.
This weekend’s visit will mark his first trip to Charleston.
“I hear so many things about it, you know, good and other interesting facts; mostly positive,” Mattos says. “It will be nice to see it for myself.”
Tickets to the Saturday gathering at The Oyster Shed, which runs from 7:30-11 p.m., are priced at $60. For more information, visit the event page here.