On a recent weekday, pickup trucks started congregating at Alvin Ord's as soon as the deli opened; apparently, Beaufort residents over the last 35 years still haven't gotten their fill of sandwiches on round bread.
Natives like Owen Plair say it's the first place they go when they return to town.
"Alvin Ord’s has been a part of growing up there," says Plair. "In fact, my parents' first date was at Alvin Ord’s."
Plair loves the place so much that he partnered with Ryan Brown to bring a similar restaurant to Charleston, slated to open on Wednesday in West Ashley's Indigo Village Shopping Center at 1662 Savannah Highway, next to Five Guys. It will be called Knead Sandwich Shop.
Plair worked at Alvin Ord's for two months to learn about the business from owner Tom Myers, who gave him the blessing to use his recipes and open their own place. "I learned how to hand rub the roast beef, make cheesesteaks from scratch," he says. "I learned the ins and outs of Tom’s success and quality control.”
Alvin Ord's originated in Texas, featuring a round sourdough bun made according to a family recipe.
At the Alvin Ord's in Beaufort, Plair learned how to make that special bread from the baker who's been in charge of it for 15 years. Baking the bread requires early morning hours and a whole pantry full of round cake pans for individual baking. They also make a white French bread and whole wheat bun to go along with the classic sourdough. The medium is 9 inches around.
"We use the exact recipes from Alvin Ord's," says Plair, who wasn't granted the Alvin Ord's name to go with them. "That was Tom’s decision," says Plair. "But we were kind of OK with it."
Plair expects to draw in a lot of people who have spent time at the Beaufort original. The menu will be familiar to them with the signature Salvation (ham, salami, spiced luncheon meat), housemade pastrami and cheesesteaks and Plair's favorite, the Turkey Club with jalapeno bacon.
"A lot of people know Alvin Ord’s so when people found out what we were doing it was kind of overwhelming."
Knead Sandwich Shop will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.