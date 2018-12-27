A former concession stand at Hampton Park is no longer offering snacks and soda pop, but the venue will be the source of smoked meat and raw oysters on Jan. 26.
“Shucked + Sauced,” hosted by Charleston Parks Conservancy, will function as a coming-out party for Rose Pavilion, the event space that architect David Thompson fashioned from a retired concession stand. To show off the community building and landscaping surrounding it, the Conservancy recruited Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary to put together a lineup of fellow chefs and oyster purveyors.
Lata will be joined by representatives of Nico, 167 Raw, Chubby Fish, The Obstinate Daughter, Rodney Scott BBQ and Lewis Barbecue. Lowcountry Oyster Co., Clammer Dave, Barrier Island Oyster Co. and Lady’s Island Oysters will supply the oysters.
“This event connects two of my favorite things: oysters and Charleston,” Lata was quoted as saying in a release, noting that both oyster farmers and park promoters are working to strengthen Charleston’s ties to the natural world.
According to Conservancy Executive Director Harry Lesesne, organizers hope attendees and community members will see the Rose Pavilion as a possible venue for “culinary pop-up(s).”
Tickets to the 1-4 p.m. event are $85, and include beer and wine. No children or pets will be admitted. For more information or to buy tickets, visit charlestonparksconservancy.org.