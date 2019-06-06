Advances in technology are continuing to put a damper on overly loud restaurants, according to Atlanta’s leading restaurant designers.
The Museum of Design Atlanta this past weekend convened a panel of architects responsible for restaurants including Staplehouse, Pancake Social, St. Cecilia, Cooks & Soldiers and Gunshow, to take on “what it take(s) to create a restaurant environment that enables and enhances dining experiences.” Panelists touched on the challenges of working with risk-adverse restaurateurs, current trends and money, but no single topic commanded the audience’s attention as completely as acoustics.
“Everybody talks about it,” Tim Nichols of NO Architecture said, adding that the vast majority of his clients are concerned about noise levels.
Previously, said Smith Hanes of Smith Hanes Studio, architects had a limited number of ways to quiet a room. They could roll out carpet or install ungainly tiles, but many owners worried about those solutions disrupting the look of otherwise handsome restaurants. Hanes recalled when restaurateur Ford Fry received an email from then-Esquire critic John Mariani saying he wouldn’t be reviewing JCT Kitchen because its decibel level surpassed 100.
“The waiters will become deaf,” Hanes recalled Mariani warning.
Hanes cooked up a design fix which Dan Maas of ai3 noted has “become a memorable part of the restaurant.” He added that architects no longer have to resort to staggered walls and other expensive fixtures to achieve the desired acoustical effect without sacrificing style.
At The Darling Oyster Bar in downtown Charleston, Hanes installed CLIPSO, a knitted, polyurethane-coated polyester fabric made in France. That did the trick, he said.
John Bencich of Square Feet Studio predicted CLIPSO and other new-wave materials like it will soon wipe out the problem of noise in high-end dining rooms.
“There are so many more options,” he said. “We’re at a good point in the cycle.”