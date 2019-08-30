Queen Street Hospitality, which in just five years grew Swig & Swine from a single pit to four Charleston-area locations, is taking another stab at the Southern genre.

The restaurant group next week is opening Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen at 49 S. Market St., which briefly functioned as a Swig & Swine after a run as Lowcountry Bistro. Starting Thursday, the venue will shift to a menu dominated by fried chicken and fried seafood.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Florence’s was designed as a tribute to Queen Street Hospitality owner Steve Kish’s grandmother, Florence Powell. Born in Charleston in 1908, Powell and her husband reportedly “enjoyed crabbing, fishing, visiting the Limehouse Farmers Market on Wappoo Road and creating delicious home-cooked Southern meals.”

Among Powell’s favorite dishes that made the menu were deviled crab, gumbo and johnnycakes.

Reached for comment, a Queen Street Hospitality publicist declined to “distribute any details regarding Florence's,” adding that next week’s opening is intended to be “very soft.”

Charleston Restaurant Week begins the day before Florence’s is scheduled to open, and the new restaurant has indicated it plans to play along. It’s offering a $30 three-course menu during the promotional period. Listed items include an arugula salad, shrimp-and-grits, seafood pasta and pecan pie, in addition to the aforementioned fried chicken and gumbo.

For more information, search for Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen on Facebook.