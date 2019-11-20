When Paula and Sam Kramer heard Baguette Magic was for sale, their initial reaction was to pass on the James Island bakery. Then the sisters thought back on the lessons they’d learned at FAB, a Charleston-based workshop designed to empower women in the hospitality industry.

“We were both really inspired by the women we met there,” Paula Kramer says. “We kind of got excited about the concept and its potential.”

The Kramers in early November took over the popular café, which Mathieu Richard started in 2009 as a farmer’s market stand. Eight years ago he opened the retail location on Folly Road.

According to Paula Kramer, Baguette Magic’s menu, including the prices on it, hasn’t changed since. Not surprisingly, she reports some longtime customers are having a tough time with the transition.

“It does taste a little different,” Kramer says. “And people miss the vibe because we’re not speaking in French all of the time.”

She says the majority of patrons are excited about the minor changes that the Kramers are planning, including the implementation of coffee service and introduction of cooking classes.

They’ve also adjusted the menu so they don’t have to make daily trips to Costco, as Richard did for years. Instead, they’re producing their own ingredients designed to keep, such as beef stock for the French onion soup and pickled red onions for a new cucumber avocado sandwich.

Additionally, Kramer says they’re experimenting with seasonal items. They’re now offering cinnamon rolls made with croissant dough, which they call cinnasants (although perhaps only when out of earshot of customers who prefer French-speaking bakers.)

“We think Baguette Magic’s really a gem, and we really want to highlight that,” Kramer says.

Prior to getting into the bakery business, Kramer handled digital marketing for Charleston area restaurants. Sam Kramer was sous chef at the now-closed Semilla, and founder of the Matzo & Masa pop-up; she previously worked at Millers All Day.

Kramer adds that Baguette Magic’s lead baker and line cook both stayed with the bakery when Richard left.

Baguette Magic is applying for a permit to serve beer and wine, which will allow the venue to host pop-up dinners.

“I’m really excited about bakeries being the centers of communities,” Kramer says.