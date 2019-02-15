Bertha’s Kitchen is closed on Sundays, in part so members of the family which owns the North Charleston soul food institution can go to New Francis Brown United Methodist Church. And now its congregants are expressing how much they appreciate the Grants giving them a place to go every other day of the week.
New Francis Brown on Sunday will honor Albertha Grant, who passed away in 2007.
“She was a very big part of our group,” special projects committee member Ada Rivers says. “Every Sunday, they call special people out, but this year we decided to do it for the Grant family.”
At the service, the committee will present Grant’s children with an award, and read aloud her biography. Rivers says the ceremony was timed to coincide with Black History Month.
Grant opened Bertha’s Kitchen in 1981; it now belongs to her daughters Sharon Grant Coakley, Linda Pinckney and Julie Grant. The restaurant in 2017 was named an America’s Classic by the James Beard Foundation, a prestigious award reserved for “beloved regional restaurants, distinguished by their timeless appeal.”
The service at New Francis Brown, 2517 Corona St., starts at 11 a.m.