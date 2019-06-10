The Macintosh has hired a new executive chef who will soon introduce a new menu at the downtown Charleston restaurant.
Stuart Rogers will take over the kitchen at The Macintosh, the Indigo Road Hospitality Group announced Monday.
Rogers previously worked in restaurants in Atlanta, including an executive chef role at the city's Oak Steakhouse location, which is also owned by Indigo Road.
Prior to working at Oak, the chef worked at The Optimist. Stuart also worked at Aria Restaurant under chef Gerry Klaskala.
“Stu is full of talent with a strong commitment and passion for the industry and his team," Steve Palmer, Indigo Road managing partner, said in statement. "He’s done some incredible work during his time with us in Atlanta.”
Ahead of the restaurant's tenth year in business, Rogers will gradually be introducing new menu items, including asparagus with deviled egg mousse, Hackleback caviar, smoked cauliflower sauce crudité and Welsh rarebit with pastrami beef belly, fried egg, beer-cheese fondue, picked mustard seed on rye toast.
The Macintosh’s signature dishes such as confit pork cassoulet and burger will remain on the menu.
The Macintosh’s new menu is slated to debut in stages throughout the month of June. For reservations, call 843-789-4299.