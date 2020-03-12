New downtown Charleston restaurant succumbs to staff shortage within 2 days of opening

A downtown Charleston restaurant featured in The Post and Courier’s Now Open column this week is now closed for the immediate future as the result of a severe staff shortage.

“I take full responsibility for rushing the open due to financial pressure to get revenue after about two years of expenses,” says Brett Chizinski, owner of Gale in the Meeting Street Lofts building on upper Meeting Street. “I knowingly pushed the staff to open, thinking I could temporarily handle the kitchen duties without having hired additional back-of-house staff yet.”

Chizinski last Wednesday launched Gale after a pair of successful trial meals, then two days later suspended service, just prior to The Post and Courier going to press. Chizinski on early Thursday morning announced the change in status via e-mail, which he said he sat down to write “after cleaning the place for two hours (because) our dishwasher went home sick.”

Gale was designed to showcase “creative comfort foods” with an Italian bent. But Chizinksi says the operation was highly uncomfortable for those involved with it; he attributes the decision to temporarily close up shop to an overriding concern for his employees’ mental health.

“It was a recipe for horrible mental strain,” Chizinski says, adding that he experienced firsthand the psychological toll that a hectic kitchen exacts. “So we finally told ourselves this is not the right or sustainable way to open.”

During Gale’s short tenure, Chizinski took on the responsibilities which would typically be handled by a sous chef and line cooks.

“That resulted in lots of managerial and kitchen tasks being handled improperly or not at all,” the Sorghum & Salt veteran reports. “I spread myself way too thin.”

According to Chizinski, his current goal is to resituate himself at a computer instead of the stove, restricting his kitchen contributions to charcuterie. He hopes to reopen the restaurant next week.

The restaurant remains “the perfect vessel for (executive chef) Addie (Lee Davis) to express herself and give Charleston a true chef-driven restaurant,” he maintains. “This short hiatus is a benefit to customers.”