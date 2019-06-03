When the Charleston area’s newest brewery opens this week, it may not immediately figure into craft beer crawls.
Indigo Reef Brewing, which opens Wednesday, is more than four miles away from Dockery's, another local brewery, and 16 miles from the Charleston Brewery District.
While most breweries in the Charleston area have a close craft beer neighbor, Indigo Reef owner/brewer sought out the isolated location near Clements Ferry Road just above Daniel Island.
“It’s an underserved community, in terms of craft beer,” he said. “We'll have it all to ourselves."
At first, Ranere and his wife, Nicole, who together started homebrewing in 2013, weren’t sold on the area, which has little foot traffic and, other than a Subway down the street, no nearby restaurants or bars.
“We drove around one day to check it out,” Ranere said. “We were like, ‘It doesn’t seem like much is going on here.' ”
The next day, they drove around again. They drove on the busy Clements Ferry Road, which is being widened. And they later learned how much the surrounding area in Berkeley County is growing: The county has been labeled one of the fastest growing in the country by the Census Bureau. Plus, 9,000 new homes are expected to be built in the Cainhoy Plantation development.
“It seemed like there was potential,” Ranere said. "A lot of people live here and they don’t have many options.”
The brewery will open with six draft beers, all of which are under 6 percent ABV. It will eventually have 12 beers on tap, as well as a nitro cold brew coffee from Charleston Coffee Roasters and Ranere plans to host tours regularly. The space has a capacity of 98 people and an outdoor courtyard.
The couple moved here from Madison, Wis. Ranere quit his consulting job to work as a brewer’s assistant at Two Blokes.
The name of the brewery is inspired two of the couple's favorite things: Scuba diving and the color blue.
“This place is marrying a lot of our passions,” Ranere said.
Indigo Reef, 2079 Wambaw Creek, is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.