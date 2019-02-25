When Maison opens in the former Pancito & Lefty’s, King Street will gain its sixth neon sign.
“King Street specifically has a long history of neon signage, and we are really interested in neon,” Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says.
The city last month approved chef-owner Vandy Vanderwerker’s application to mount a white-neon logo in the upper left corner of the 708 King St. building’s lot-facing side, where it will glow like a monogram against indigo blue paint. The 3-by-3-foot symbol incorporates the outline of a house, or maison, and the letter “M.”
"Neon signs are almost iconic, and done well, can be inviting, engaging and almost timeless," says Vanderwerker, who got interested in neon after conducting a visual survey of Paris bistros. "They can also convey a sense of energy, and we wanted to capture this spirit a bit."
Vanderwerker adds that the sign, based on a logo designed by Seedhouse and crafted by Limehouse Custom Sign Co., is also supposed to sum up the mix of modern and retro he's aiming to bring to the space and the food he serves there.
Lindsey says planners give careful consideration to architectural and historical context when evaluating a business owner’s proposal. So while neon is an appropriate choice for Basil, housed in a 1990 building, it probably wouldn’t fly at the William Aiken House.
According to Charleston County Public Library historian Nic Butler, “the apex of neon on King Street was 1930-1950, or perhaps 1930-1960.” Although he wasn’t able to determine who had the first neon sign in the business district, out-of-town neon sign dealers started hawking their services in Charleston in the late-1920s.
In 1931, Palmetto Sign and Auto Advertising Company, Co. opened a neon manufactory at 94 Queen St. One of its first customers was The Owl, a North Charleston soda fountain, which Palmetto announced would “use a beautiful neon sign to attract the attention of passing motorists.”
Neon signs didn’t always attract attention for the right reasons. The News and Courier in 1937 asked its readers if they’d happened to see a “large neon sign on Calhoun Street in which ‘liquor’ is spelled ‘liquer.’” The following year, the city turned down the Francis Marion Hotel’s application to erect a neon sign.
Yet many more signs were approved.
“We don’t have a program out there encouraging neon, but we know there’s a legacy,” Lindsey says.
Maison has not yet announced an opening date.