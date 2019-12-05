A popular Mount Pleasant sushi bar is suing its longtime roll maker over trade secrets it claims he shared with two of its competitors.

According to the lawsuit filed last month by Locals Bar in Charleston County, Marcos Ramirez Toro violated an agreement requiring him to clear new sushi gigs in the tri-county area with Locals when he started selling rolls to Revelry Brewing and Snapper Jacks.

“As part of his work with Locals, Toro became aware of certain information ... unique to the Charleston, S.C. hospitality industry, including but not limited to, certain menu items,” the suit claims, adding that Toro was also privy to “operation techniques; purchasing techniques; pricing techniques (and) customer lists” in his role as Locals’ sushi provider.

Toro referred questions about the lawsuit to his attorney, Ryan Neville of Stevens & Lee. Neville declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Locals debuted in 2009 with a menu featuring elaborate rolls and fusion tacos, along with TVs tuned to sports; it partnered with Toro the following year. The formula was successful enough for the restaurant to spawn a second location, with Locals Park Circle opening in September 2018.

In 2016, Toro described one of his sushi bar specialties to The Post and Courier: “I do tempura Maine lobster with crab with cream cheese and avocado, and on top I put filet mignon, so the cream cheese is going to be a little bit melted.”

The lawsuit says Locals in 2015 asked Toro to sign a non-compete agreement governing his services through June 2020. According to a Twitter post by Revelry Brewing, Toro in 2017 began parking his Tobo Sushi truck at the downtown brewpub seven days a week. It’s not clear from the suit or social media when he formalized his affiliation with Snapper Jacks on Folly Beach.

Tobo Sushi has previously supplied sushi to Bi-Lo, Bert’s Market and Roper Hospital. It’s now in charge of the sushi counters at the Piggly Wiggly stores in North Charleston and Ladson, and the truck is making regular appearances at Meeting Street Eats.