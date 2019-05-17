A new restaurant is slated to take the place of the recently closed Napa at Mount Pleasant Towne Center “in the very near future,” a spokeswoman for the shopping complex says.
Kathleen Herrmann declined to elaborate on what kind of restaurant will occupy the space occupied for more than two years by Napa, which served pastas, pizzas and California wine.
Napa was already four years into its Charlotte run when the restaurant in 2017 opened a second location in the Lowcountry, touting fresh ingredients and earth-toned décor. According to online reviews, the restaurant was initially popular with Mt. Pleasant diners, but its ratings started slumping last summer, with half of the last 14 patrons who posted opinions to Yelp giving Napa two stars or fewer.
Disappointed diners called out the restaurant for allegedly serving stale croutons, overcooking salmon, giving preferential service to younger customers and failing to present promotional Valentine’s Day Champagne and roses to a lesbian couple. (In all of the above cases, a man identified as the business’ owner responded with the restaurant’s phone number and a promise to make the situation right.)
Earlier this month, Napa posted a sign on its door reading, “Thank you to all our patrons of the last couple of years. However we are Closed for Business.”
The Charlotte location remains open.
Messages left for the sales manager of the Mt. Pleasant restaurant and the company’s marketing director were not returned. A general manager who answered the phone at the Charlotte restaurant said she was not allowed to speak on Napa’s behalf, but added that the company is planning to return to South Carolina.
This time, the new restaurant will be located just across the border in Rock Hill.