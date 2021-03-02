Mount Pleasant restaurant group switches to all local liquor to show support for community

When Crave owner Peter Woodman cleared all of the national liquor brands out of his restaurant’s back bar, he held on to one bottle of Ketel One vodka “in case someone got dramatic on a Saturday night.”

In other words, Woodman had a contingency plan in place when he was called over to explain to a customer why he’d replaced well-known names such as Grey Goose and Jack Daniel’s with Dixie and Virgil Kaine. But he never had to activate it. Once the guest learned Woodman’s rationale for pouring local spirits involved the pandemic and its financial fallout, he was fully on board.

“You’re damn right,” the man said. “I’ll have two.”

Restaurateurs can spend hours with liquor reps and market research to come up with the right inventories for their bars. Or, like Woodman, they can devise the mix in a single fit of frustration.

“I’m at the bar looking at all these big high-end companies, and not one of their people could (care less about) my people,” Woodman said, using language at a salt level appropriate to his pique. “What (the heck) are we doing here? If we want to live in this badass town, we have to look after the people in this badass town.”

Woodman, who also owns Mill Street Tavern, wasn’t aware of the range of local spirits when earlier this year he resolved to get rid of their well-capitalized competitors. But he had no trouble finding quality vodkas, gins and whiskeys made in the Charleston area, and is now tasting his way through local rums to strengthen his backing of fellow industry members.

“I love this industry,” he said. “To see it come crumbling down in a matter of days really kind of freaked me out.”

Initially, Woodman said he responded to the crisis with “lip service” regarding the importance of keeping local businesses afloat. Yet his guests demonstrated what it meant to make good on that commitment.

He was struck by loyal customers coming in for dinner six nights in a row. He was touched by them ordering a takeout salad, which was then left behind on the bar along with a credit card slip showing a 100 percent tip.

“It genuinely humbled me,” said Woodman, who following the outpouring of support wasn’t surprised by patrons willingly paying an extra dollar or two for a cocktail made with local spirits.

The arrangement isn’t purely altruistic, Woodman admitted. Scaling down the size of his bar helped his bottom line. It’s also an easier feat to pull off at restaurants such as Crave, which has gone from doing about 1 percent of its business in takeout and delivery to off-premise orders constituting 30 percent of its traffic.

Woodward Tavern, which Woodman describes as “the sick child” of his portfolio because of its longstanding reliance on trivia, karaoke and other activities hard to make COVID-19 compliant, hasn’t altered its liquor selection.

Still, Woodman hasn’t ruled it out as an “ultimate goal.”

In the meantime, he’s building up a list of cocktail recipes supplied by local distillers. But that’s not all they’ve provided. Woodman was impressed by how many distillers he contacted gave him the name of another local distillery to check out, too. It felt like a live demonstration of the reasons behind his plan.