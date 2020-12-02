Mount Pleasant nonprofits band together to address hospitality industry's hunger crisis

Career restaurant servers like to say that as long as you work in food-and-beverage you’ll never go hungry. But the coronavirus pandemic has upended that favorite truism, with hospitality workers experiencing food insecurity at a higher rate than workers in any other sector.

“I started thinking about groups that have borne the brunt of this pandemic, and it was the frontline health care workers, the isolated elderly and then hospitality workers,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says of his decision to direct a seasonal hunger relief effort toward restaurant and hotel employees.

Separate from his governmental duties, Haynie recently convened a coalition of Mount Pleasant nonprofits for a project called “Operation COVID Christmas,” which will this weekend provide 1,000 Taziki’s to-go dinners for unemployed hospitality workers.

“(Haynie) wanted to give Christmas cheer,” says Mickey Bakst of Feed the Need, which underwrote the cost of the boxed meals.

COVID-19 has worsened the nation’s hunger crisis, with 26 million adults reporting they sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat over the past week, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. That’s more than four times as many adults who in 2019 said their household was short on food at any time over the previous 12 months.

But the problem has been especially acute for hospitality workers, many of whom are out of jobs they counted on for wages and at least one meal a day. Workers who held on to their jobs, in many cases, are earning significantly less than they did prior to the pandemic because customer traffic is down.

“Even when all of the restrictions were lifted, hotels and restaurants still have not seen volume they had pre-COVID,” says Haynie, who’s privy to occupancy and revenue reports in his role as a member of the One Region Ready taskforce.

OpenTable, which tracks the number of seated diners logged in its system via reservations or a restaurant’s recordkeeping, on Tuesday reported South Carolina restaurants saw about half as many diners as they did on the same day last year.

Although the state’s restaurants tend to perform better on the weekends, it’s been almost three weeks since they achieved 80 percent of their 2019 guest count.

“It was on my heart,” Haynie says of the statistics.

According to Feeding America, a national network of food banks, “with so many public-facing services closing indefinitely, these workers are facing particularly dire circumstances.” The nonprofit estimates 18 percent of leisure and hospitality workers are now facing food insecurity.

Operation COVID Christmas will distribute meals to hospitality workers from noon- 3 p.m. Sunday in the Patriots Point parking lot, 40 Patriots Point Road. For more information, contact sponsor East Cooper Community Outreach at 843-849-9220 or go online to eccocharleston.org.