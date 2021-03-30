More than 400 people receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at restaurant workers' clinic

Liberty Doctors has offered mass vaccination clinics since January, but the firm’s physicians noticed there was something different about its March 30 event at Workshop, organized specifically for food-and-beverage workers.

“This is a much more colorful crowd,” Dr. Estee Perlmutter said, gesturing toward people filling out pre-vaccination paperwork on the food court’s sunny patio. “The hair, the tattoos; they walk out of here and have a cigarette.”

When Liberty Doctors gives COVID-19 vaccine shots to groups of teachers, as it has done in Aiken and Berkeley County, nobody ambles over from the patient observation area to a nearby bar for a noontime beer. But program organizer Butcher & Bee was able to fill all 432 appointment slots in part because the time was compatible with restaurant employees’ schedules and the setting was comfortable for people familiar with food service.

Among them were several hospitality professionals who said they wouldn’t have otherwise sought out a vaccine at this point.

“We weren’t rushing toward it,” Sarah Medlin said of her initial attitude toward getting the vaccine. She and her husband, Aaron Medlin, both work at R. Kitchen’s locations in downtown Charleston and West Ashley. “We’re young, and we figured there are people who need it more than us.”

Still, when the Medlins’ boss alerted them to the opportunity, Sarah Medlin said they “jumped on it.”

“I know getting appointments at CVS or Walgreens is a pain,” she continued. “(Our boss) just sent us the link, and it took 15 minutes.”

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

The clinic at Workshop grew out of Michael Shemtov’s desire to vaccinate his employees at Butcher & Bee, The Daily and Mellow Mushroom. He had trouble finding a health care provider to handle the shots, a vexation that Shemtov’s wife, Melody Shemtov, mentioned to Perlmutter in passing.

Perlmutter arranged the event, which was ultimately opened to all hospitality workers. Liberty set up four vaccination stations in the space that typically serves as Workshop’s indoor dining room and turned Sushi-Wa Izakaya into an ad hoc vaccine reconstitution center.

“Our goal is to vaccinate anyone who’s eligible and wants to be vaccinated,” Liberty Doctors CEO Lissa Lara said. “We’re happy to do as many of them as needed.”

And based on response to the Workshop event, Lara said there’s likely a need for similar food-and-beverage worker-themed events in other parts of Charleston and surrounding areas.

“Sometimes it just takes the willingness of someone to facilitate it,” she said. “We never tell them no.”

Having received his first Pfizer dose, Aaron Medlin said he couldn’t wait to come back for his second shot on April 20, coincidentally a date that’s long been associated with freedom in restaurant culture.

He’d like to finally stop thinking about COVID-19 and focus on cooking.