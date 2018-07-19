After spending almost two years in a tucked-away shopping center unit that customers had trouble finding, Addielee’s Kitchen is moving to a location they can’t miss.
“Everybody knows where Heart to Heart is,” restaurant owner Annie Whitlock says of her Moncks Corner church and new landlord.
Heart to Heart International Ministries in 2004 purchased a former Piggly Wiggly at 106 Behrman Street, and last summer paid off its mortgage. According to Whitlock, the church is now renting spaces to small business owners; Whitlock’s neighbors include a beauty parlor and a barber shop.
Church founder Bishop Jerome Taylor, who serves as senior pastor, did not return messages seeking comment.
Whitlock first opened Addielee’s on Bonds Avenue in North Charleston, a site which also posed navigational challenges: A city ordinance kept Whitlock from putting signs on Dorchester Road and Azalea Drive to direct drivers down the side street to her oxtails, which were last year featured on Food Network.
In addition to the dish spotlighted by the Super Southern Eats, Whitlock is known for her lima beans, smothered pork chop, chicken patty and peach cobbler. But Whitlock says the owner of the Moncks Corner shopping complex where she settled after leaving North Charleston decided not to renew her lease; she’s heard an Italian restaurant is planned for the space.
“But God is so good,” she says of the opportunity offered by Heart to Heart.
Currently, Whitlock is waiting for a hood to be installed. If inspections happen on schedule, she hopes to open by September. For updates, visit facebook.com/Addieleeskitchen.