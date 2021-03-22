Mixson Burgers & Brews is now open in North Charleston

The former Holy Cow Burgers & Brew in Park Circle has a new owner and a new name, but its kitchen manager says fans of the restaurant’s signature three-meat burger have no reason to worry. The ground chuck, brisket and short rib patty remains on the menu at Mixson Burgers & Brew, as does a popular burger topped with mac-and-cheese.

“I kept it the same concept,” confirmed owner Shontea Jones Taylor, a longtime restaurateur who recently moved back to Charleston from Myrtle Beach.

Taylor purchased the restaurant from Mike Justice, who opened it in October. She said the transition has been even smoother than she anticipated. In coming weeks, she plans to “add little twists,” such as Taco Tuesdays, weekend brunch and Soul Food Sundays.

“I’m happy to see where it goes,” she said.

Mixson Burgers & Brew, 4399 McCarthy St., North Charleston, is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-377-8120 or go to facebook.com/mixsonburgersandbrews.