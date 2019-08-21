Minero’s opening chef de cuisine recently left the downtown restaurant for a job at Publix, but the burger he developed to showcase distinctively Mexican flavors has stayed on.
Wesley Grubbs last November debuted his take on a two-patty number, featuring a blend of beef and chorizo. The burger is sauced with green chile mayonnaise enriched with beef fat; topped with a slice of white American cheese and served on a Brown’s Court bun.
The burger is available exclusively on Wednesdays. While it was initially offered as a happy hour special, it’s now on the all-day-menu.
At Husk, another entry in the Neighborhood Dining Group portfolio, the cheeseburger developed by then-chef Sean Brock received national attention: It was named a national icon by Eater back in 2013. Brock in 2017 took a second stab at cheeseburger greatness at McCrady’s Tavern, developing a béarnaise-saturated patty and country ham mayonnaise–brushed potato roll.
McCrady’s Tavern closed this summer. It remains to be seen how Minero’s cheeseburger will fare during chef Alex Yellan’s tenure.