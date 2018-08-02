Nearly a decade after molecular gastronomer Heston Blumenthal commissioned a $30,000 trolley for his London restaurant so he could chemically concoct ice cream at guests’ tables, the same technology has come to Goose Creek.
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery is the first liquid nitrogen ice cream stand in the Charleston area. But the flash-freezing method has been slow to reach the Lowcountry: Even as Blumenthal and fellow fine dining chefs were vaporizing desserts for premium prices, U.S. shops such as Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream were busily franchising counter-service operations. (Sub Zero now has more than 50 locations, including one in Myrtle Beach.)
By 2013, NPR dismissed the method as “nothing new.”
For children, though, the thrill hasn’t faded. A few kids recently gathered around the production area at Milkster, which is housed within the Biggby Coffee at 514 St. James Ave. They were mesmerized by the ripples of mist cascading out of the mixing bowl.
The rationale behind liquid nitrogen ice cream is the extremely cold element instantly transforms milk, sugar, vanilla and cream into something ready to scoop, without the emulsifiers and stabilizers required for ice cream that won’t be consumed right away. Proponents of nitrogen ice cream say it also has fewer texturally disruptive ice crystals.
Because nitrogen ice cream isn’t made in advance, the technique theoretically gives customers more control over what goes in their bowl: At Sub Zero, for example, the base flavor list runs about 30 choices long, with combinations such as Cake Butter/Nutella/Lime permitted.
Currently, Milkster is only serving Vanilla, Cereal Milk, Cookies-n-Cream, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip and Cookie Butter Latte. But it also serves frozen cornballs infused with liquid nitrogen: The treat is commonly called “Dragon’s Breath” in liquid nitrogen circles because eaters who ingest the puffs of corn can exhale puffs of smoke.
That’s what the young boys crowded around the production space at Milkster the other day were waiting to try.
Asked if it tasted good, their mother shook her head: “It’s terrible,” she said. Another woman who’d returned for vanilla ice cream agreed that Dragon’s Breath is more fun than it is delicious.
Both Biggby and Milkster are Michigan-based companies: Prior to its recent arrival in Goose Creek, Milkster’s presence was limited to two Biggby Coffees and one stand-alone location in southeast Michigan.
