Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant chef brings meatier concept to downtown Charleston

The chef of New York City’s only Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant will appear at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival’s Culinary Village this Friday, a day on which the event has decreed only seafood and produce will be served, but he’s also in town to sow the seeds for a local project that isn’t as overtly fixated on plants.

“Nix is a brand that really responds to New York City and the Greenmarket,” John Fraser says of his decision to replicate another one of his Manhattan restaurants near the corner of Meeting and Columbus streets. The Loyal is scheduled to open in the fall in The Greystar building.

“The Loyal is maybe slightly more broad in its reach,” Fraser says of the neighborhood brasserie which he introduced in the West Village three years ago. “But whether or not we lead with plant forward, it’s always embedded in what we do: People are choosing to eat more plants, and we would love to be thought leaders in those transactions.”

At The Loyal, for example, one of the signature dishes involves a so-called “22-step tomato,” although diners also flock to the lively restaurant for mutton chops and duck-fat tater tots.

When The New York Times in 2017 reviewed the first location of The Loyal, it published critic Pete Wells’ assessment under the headline “From burgers to sundaes, The Loyal plays to the crowd.”

Wells wrote, “The something-for-everybody menu works, in the sense that by around 6:30 p.m. it starts to appear as if everybody has decided to eat there at once,” including “bachelorette-party celebrators in plastic tiaras; people who look like artists and people who look like art collectors ...”

Fraser says it’s premature to speculate on The Loyal’s Charleston menu, but predicts vegetables and seafood will feature prominently.

“I don’t want to blow smoke up Charleston’s bum too much, but the availability of ingredients” was a deciding factor in expanding to the Lowcountry, Fraser says, along with his personal affection for the area and partners eager to back the new restaurant.

In addition to Nix, Fraser’s other restaurants include 701 West and Ardor, located in Fraser’s hometown of Los Angeles. The chef 16 years ago moved to the East Coast, and has traveled to Charleston a dozen times since, although he’s never previously participated in Wine + Food.

“We’ll set the ship asail and see where it goes with a new team,” Fraser says of the opening process. “We ask a lot more questions than we answer, which is part of the reason we want to be in Charleston — we get to have different conversations and that’s a dream.”