Spanglish, which has been a fixture of the local pop-up circuit since owners Tomas and Lynda Prado gave up their stall at Workshop, has found a permanent home for its Latin dishes in West Ashley.
Now renamed Spanglish Cocina + Bar, the restaurant this May will open in the former Bluerose at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
“We want to bring Miami to Charleston, and we hope we make our families and friends proud,” Lynda Prado says, adding that she and her husband plan to redo the dining room in a palette dominated by white and neon.
Bluerose had a 14-year run under owner Denis O’Doherty, but many regulars were displeased with changes made last year by its new owners, The Montford Group. Among the challenges which tripped up the transition was a rare “C” rating from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the lowest rating a restaurant can receive without being shut down by the state. The restaurant on Tuesday closed of its own accord.
Tomas and Lynda Prado moved to Charleston in 2018, following a stint in New York City, where the Miami-born Tomas worked for chefs including Andrew Carmellini. They operated Spanglish Cuban Kitchen at the Workshop food court before briefly shifting to a nomadic operation.
According to the Prados, their Cubano sandwich will make the move with them to the fixed location. They also plan to introduce new dishes, such as coconut shrimp and octopus a la plancha; the team at Dalila’s on Spring, a new Caribbean-style bar where Spanglish’s food has been featured, will oversee the drinks program.
Lynda Prado promises, “Spanglish Cocina+Bar is pretty much a glimpse into what good food really is.”
Initially, Spanglish will serve dinner and weekend brunch, but the couple plans to eventually add lunch service. For more information, visit @spanglishCHS on Instagram.