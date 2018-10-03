A common complaint in the Charleston area is there isn’t any great sushi, nor any really memorable Mexican food. Yet only eaters familiar with the culinary district that runs roughly from Guadalajara to Los Angeles would think to lament the lack of Mexican sushi.
Mexican sushi, which originated in Sinaloa, resembles Japanese sushi in shape, but the similarities between the two styles pretty much end there. As I discovered on a recent trip to Phoenix, Mexican sushi relies heavily on cream cheese and a deep-fryer.
“It’s always golden fried,” a server at Sushi Sonora, the city’s first Mexican sushi specialist, told our table.
Since Sushi Sonora opened about a decade ago, it’s been joined by another half a dozen restaurants offering unequivocally brash rolls. Other cities have even more vibrant Mexican sushi scenes: A Los Angeles Magazine columnist, who in 2013 worriedly reported that Mexican sushi vendors had begun displacing taco trucks in Hermosillo, titled his take on the trend, “Oh No, There Goes Tokyo Roll: Sinaloa-Style Sushi Invades Los Angeles.”
Yet the writer’s distress is far from the standard response to Mexican sushi. Nearly everyone who tries a Dinamita, Guamuchilito or El Rey roll thinks it’s a lot of fun, with the emphasis on "a lot."
Because Mexican sushi rolls are big in both flavor and size, an order of five rolls for four people – a very reasonable ratio in a Japanese sushi bar – is downright defeating. After my friends and I had eaten all we could stand, there remained so many fried chili peppers, stuffed tightly with cream cheese and imitation crab; deep-fried rice balls, quartered to reveal cooked chicken and cream cheese at their cores, and carne asada rolls, gorged with eel sauce, that another party could have made a full meal of our leftovers.
Part of the problem was portion size, but we also hadn’t counted on the repetitive quality of Mexican sushi. In addition to cream cheese (always referred to as “filidelphia”) and batter, the defining hallmark of estilo Sinaloa is surimi, the pollock gel better known as fake crab.
Still, the standout roll on our table was unusually surimi-free. Instead, it featured hot dogs; a small amount of Filidelphia; fatty bacon and avocado. While the region’s famed Sonoran dogs are topped with a slightly different selection of ingredients, including beans and mayonnaise, the overlap was a neat reminder of the most appealing aspects of fusion cuisine.
In a story published by Munchies on Nov. 13, 2015, the head chef of a well-known Mexican sushi restaurant in Los Angeles predicted that the genre’s popularity would spread beyond the city. “Give us three years and we will take over the rest of the US,” Gerardo Vazques said.
In other words, Charleston, just wait a few weeks.