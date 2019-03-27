Mellow Mushroom has no plans to vacate King Street, even though the two-story building housing the popular pizzeria is up for sale.
“The restaurant is a separate entity from the real estate, and there are a range of possible outcomes if or when the building sells, including us staying there and continuing to operate Mellow Mushroom,” owner Michael Shemtov says.
According to a recently-posted advertisement for 309 King St., the 4,600-square-foot building comes with an outdoor patio and one on-site parking space, “a rare find for downtown Charleston.” It’s listed at $4.5 million.
Charleston’s first Mellow Mushroom opened in 2001, when the stretch of King Street between Calhoun and Market streets was dominated by bars and shoe stores. It long preceded the current wave of pizza enthusiasm, which has brought nearly half a dozen pizza parlors to King Street north of Mellow Mushroom.
“For now, any speculation about the restaurant’s future is just that,” Shemtov says, adding that the goals of whoever buys the building will largely determine the downtown Mellow’s fate. “We are operating with the expectation that the restaurant will continue for years to come.”
Shemtov also operates Mellow Mushroom locations in West Ashley, Summerville and North Charleston, the latter of which he says is “doing especially well.”
Founded in 1974, the Atlanta-based chain now has more than 150 outlets from Philadelphia to Phoenix.