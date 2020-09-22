Meet the late Dr. Leon Banov, namesake of The Post and Courier's restaurant safety awards

When Dr. Leon Banov in 1918 started inspecting Charleston’s soda fountains, much of the filth he uncovered was beyond public view.
“Personally, I scraped off enough vertigris from ice cream containers and milk containers to kill a dozen people,” he told The News and Courier after completing his rounds.
But restaurant owners’ lax sanitation standards were sometimes more apparent. It wasn’t unusual then to be served a dish of ice cream bearing the telltale thumbprint of a server who’d handled the scoop.
Such habits disturbed Banov, the city’s new chief food inspector. He was aware the deadly Spanish Flu was spreading, and concerned that dirty soda fountains, restaurants, dairies, bakeries, fish markets, and sausage factories were compounding the problem.
“Maybe some folks will feel that they are being harshly treated,” Banov said on Sept. 4, 1918, explaining how he intended to grade Charleston’s food establishments and shut down the least sanitary of them. “And maybe they will be. But the health of any community depends so necessarily upon the condition of its food supply and the cleanliness of (its) source that it seems to me too much care and forethought cannot be expended in these directions.”
“It is my work,” he concluded, “and I am going to see that it is thoroughly done.”
Banov made good on his promise.
Two years later, the 32-year-old Polish immigrant, who spoke only Yiddish when he came to Charleston as a boy, was named director of the newly created Charleston County Health Department.
Over his four decades as the county and city’s top public health official, Banov set up free diphtheria vaccination clinics; created wellness centers for new mothers; promoted mosquito control to combat malaria and instituted routine medical checkups for schoolchildren. Much to the consternation of Banov’s detractors, he insisted on making services available to Black and White residents alike.
Yet he never let up on food safety. During his tenure as health department director, Charleston became the first jurisdiction in the U.S. to mandate milk pasteurization. Banov also continued to champion inspection of restaurants, posting cleanliness scorecards in their windows.
“Dr. Banov and his staff are using their eyes and ears and brains so that (Charlestonians) may eat and digest in safety and comfort and to their unalloyed benefit and satisfaction,” The News and Courier reported in 1918. “A rather wonderful work, is it not? When a shrimp vendor pushes his cart blithely down the street, as like as not, Dr. Banov will waylay him to see if the under layer of his wares is fresh and pleasant to every olfactory nerve in Charleston.”
Although Banov died in a car accident near his Byrnes Down home in 1971, The Post and Courier is grateful to his family for allowing his name to grace our new restaurant safety awards. Through the Dr. Leon Banov Banner of Distinction, Banov will continue to cast a watchful eye over Charleston diners and the restaurants that serve them.
Or, as Banov said when asked about the progress of his crusade against soda fountains that didn’t conform with health codes, “Oh, we’re still on the warpath. And the best of it is these proprietors of these places are beginning to sit up and take notice.”