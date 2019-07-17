McCrady's Tavern
The entrance at McCrady's Tavern. It has opened on Unity Alley off East Bay Street in the former home of McCrady's, which will be reopening in a new, smaller space. File/Wade Spees/Staff Monday, August 15, 2016

 Wade Spees

In one of the summer’s least surprising developments, The Neighborhood Dining Group today announced it plans to close McCrady’s Tavern at the end of the month.

After debuting in 2016 as an ambitious Gilded Age homage overseen by then-executive chef Sean Brock, McCrady’s Tavern lapsed into a standard modern American menu, serving seared scallops and steaks. But the restaurant never caught on with the dining public, and the building at 2 Unity Alley, which housed Philippe Million Taverne Historique and McCrady's first iteration, is now up for sale.

Sister properties McCrady’s and Minero will remain open. But with the building’s sale, Neighborhood Dining Group will lose The Long Room, its signature special event space.

In the last year, Neighborhood Dining Group has severed ties with Brock and dismissed chef Jim Stein, who was in charge of both McCrady’s Tavern and McCrady’s. The company hasn’t yet announced who’s now serving as chef at the tasting menu restaurant.

Neighborhood Dining Group plans to open Delaney Oyster House, a seafood restaurant, later this summer on Calhoun Street.

McCrady's Tavern will close after service on July 31. According to a press release, its employees will be offered jobs at other Neighborhood Dining Group restaurants.

