Two months after being put in charge of both McCrady’s properties, Chef Jim Stein has been dismissed by Neighborhood Dining Group.
According to spokeswoman Ashley Zink, the decision stemmed from a “private personnel matter.”
“McCrady’s and McCrady’s Tavern will continue operations as usual in the capable hands of our wonderful staff and managers,” she says.
Reached for comment via Instagram, Stein said, “I have no comment other than that I respect the decision of NDG and their plans to move on.”
Stein in July 2018 was promoted to executive chef of tasting menu restaurant McCrady’s, following the departure of opening chef Sean Brock from the company. Earlier this year, he also took over the kitchen at the adjoining McCrady’s Tavern.
This latest tour was Stein’s second tenure at McCrady’s. He first joined McCrady’s in 2012 as chef de partie, leaving two years later for a job in Pittsburgh. He returned to Charleston in 2016, when McCrady’s was remade as two separate restaurants.
”I wish nothing but the best for, specifically (pastry chef) Katy Keefe, and the rest of the extremely hard-working staff at both restaurants,” Stein says.