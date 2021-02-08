Maya del Sol Kitchen is now open in North Charleston

Maya del Sol Kitchen is now open at 1813 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston. The restaurant is serving Sunday brunch and is serving dinner exclusively by reservation on Thursday-Sunday. Brad Nettles/Staff
Maya del Sol Kitchen owner Raul Sanchez talks to customers at his new restaurant located at 1813 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston. Brad Nettles/Staff
In its previous incarnation, Maya del Sol Kitchen was known as Raul’s Maya del Sol.
Raul Sanchez is still behind the restaurant, but the difference now is that loyal fans already know who to credit for its popular pancakes and carne en su jugo. Both items are fixtures of the new North Charleston restaurant’s Sunday brunch, served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
But the successor to Raul’s Maya del Sol, and Raul’s Taqueria before that, isn’t just offering breakfast items. Sanchez, who most recently worked at R Kitchen, is three nights a week serving a tasting menu in the style he mastered at the downtown chef’s counter. Dinner is available by reservation only.
Sanchez says the format “will allow me to introduce dishes that I haven’t been able to make in the past, including family recipes that are 200 to 300 years old; dishes that I really haven’t had time to make within the confines of a standard restaurant.”
For example, Sanchez envisions serving multiple moles in the span of a single meal.
Photos: Maya del Sol is now open in North Charleston
