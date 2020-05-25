Matty Symons, popular brewer-owner of Two Blokes Brewing in Mount Pleasant, dies at 50

Matty Symons, a Mount Pleasant brewer whose curmudgeonly charm and community-first ethos made him a beloved character in Charleston's close-knit craft beer community, died Saturday. He was 50 years old.
Symons' death, the result of a severe stroke, was confirmed by Michelle Lapp, the taproom manager of Two Blokes Brewing, a small-but-popular beer-making concern that Symons co-founded in 2016.
Symons is survived by his wife, Evelyn Kofler, and his daughter, Nara Symons.
Two Blokes was known in the Charleston area for its easy-drinking beers, a warm taproom that followed from Symons' own no-rubbish approach to hospitality, and family-friendly amenities like the Half Pint Kids Corner.
That combination helped it become the type of come-as-you-are local hangout that Symons, a native of Australia who also lived for years in the U.K., himself favored and hoped to bring to the Lowcountry.
"In those countries, the local pub is really the hub of the community," he told The Post and Courier in February 2020, right around the time he celebrated his 50th birthday at his brewery. Limiting who was welcome in his taproom was anathema to the friendly Aussie: "I just don't think that's what craft beer is about," he said.
Born Feb. 1, 1970 in Canberra, Matthew "Matty" Symons came to brewing much like he came to Charleston: with many stops along the way.
After spending his early years in Geelong, a small southeastern Australian city where his relatives still live today, Symons studied business, economics and applied science at Melbourne's La Trobe University and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.
Following school, Symons launched and operated a successful photography business in Melbourne before moving to London in 1998. But the avid world traveler wasn't done crossing hemispheres. Within a few years in the United Kingdom, he shifted his gaze across the Atlantic, leaving London for the United States in 2002, eventually making his way to Charleston in 2007.
The Holy City's craft beer scene looked dramatically different when Symons arrived in the Lowcountry than it does today. In fact, it hardly existed.
But in the nine years Symons spent working at Daniel Island's Blackbaud, the Lowcountry's brewing landscape had flourished, and Symons prepared to throw his bowler hat in the ring.
In 2016, Symons opened Two Blokes Brewing Company with former co-worker Sean Geddis, in doing so turning his lifelong passion for making (and drinking) "beer that doesn't suck" into a profession.
When the yet-to-be-opened brewery's Facebook page began drawing an audience curious about the business partners' progress, Symons was delighted. "For somebody who hasn’t even produced a drop of beer yet, that’s pretty cool," he told the Moultrie News in July 2016.
Soon enough, Two Blokes opened properly, and its beers—informed by Symons brewing studies with Chicago's prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology—began to flow. Mt. Pleasant's thirsty residents quickly became enamored with the small brewery's neighborhood-focused approach.
Not to mention Symons himself: His "sharp Aussie wit," South Carolina Brewers Guild executive director Brook Bristow said, "endeared him to anyone who visited the brewery."
(Upon hearing of Symons' death, the guild launched a crowdfunding campaign to assist his family with expenses related to his passing; within 24 hours, over 140 donors had contributed nearly $20,000, nearly quadrupling Bristow's hoped-for sum.)
In the spring of 2018, Symons bought Geddis out of Two Blokes, becoming its sole bloke and continuing to lead its beer-making efforts as well. In the time since, the brewery remained a neighborhood fixture in upper Mt. Pleasant.
More recently, with the coronavirus pandemic depriving customers of a chance to enjoy a beer across the bar from their favorite Australian-Charlestonian brewer, Symons remained gruffly optimistic, drawing on decades of experience and trademark gruff humor to steer Two Blokes through the storm.
In late March, this reporter texted Symons to gauge how things were going at the brewery in the COVID-19 era.
"Living the dream," he replied quickly, with his signature snark.
Then, in a wry flourish befitting the world's great publicans, Symons added a quick ":)" to his message—no substitute for an in-person smirk from the hearty brewer, but enough to brighten the moment all the same.