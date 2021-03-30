Masters ticket holders should put this downtown Augusta restaurant atop their to-eat lists

Back before COVID-19, if I reached an unfamiliar town in the vicinity of mealtime, I’d keep my eyes trained on its shopfronts, trying to match buildings to restaurants I’d found online. I’d usually have a few top contenders in mind, so just needed to figure out which places looked likely to live up to what I’d already read.

During the pandemic, I realized pretty quickly that it was pointless to research restaurants in advance.

Even cross-referencing websites, review sites and social media accounts didn’t always produce a clear picture of which restaurants were still open; which restaurants offered takeout and which restaurants had set up outdoor dining areas. Rather than set myself up for disappointment, I got in the habit of browsing city blocks in real time, which often ended with me hanging my head in dejection or throwing it back in frustration.

In one of those weird moments that would seem overly serendipitous if written into a script, I was doing the latter when I spotted Edgar’s Above Broad, a new downtown Augusta restaurant perched three stories above the street. The promise of rooftop seating and tasteful lighting was good enough for me.

Still, I had not expected the 10,000 stylish square feet of outdoor space. I had not expected the bocce ball court, shiny firepits, backyard checkers board and performance space for a live jazz band.

And I certainly hadn’t expected a crackerjack cocktail bar or smart menu of tapas to rival anything I recall eating in Augusta: Minutes after being ready to settle at street level for warmed-up wings in a Styrofoam container, I was sipping on a house old fashioned and snacking on blue crab dip.

But the experience didn’t validate my aimless approach to restaurant selection, in part because it turned out the most compelling aspect of Edgar’s Above Broad isn’t necessarily visible to casual patrons. Those who don’t read the menu carefully or ask after the black-and-white photographs on the walls would never guess that the restaurant is an example of informed philanthropy in action.

As I would have known if I had run so much as a single Google search in preparation for my Augusta visit, Edgar’s Above Broad is the latest addition to Edgar’s Hospitality Group, a branch of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia.

While Goodwill is best known for its thrift stores, when Edgar J. Helms in 1902 founded his Boston ministry, he collected castoffs so people without jobs could learn to repair them. The goal of Goodwill was to put people to work by teaching them useful skills, such as cobbling worn-out shoes or fixing old clocks.

Goodwill now comprises 154 autonomous regions, each of which is empowered to decide how to best uphold the nonprofit’s mission of “helping people get a rung up the ladder” in their communities, Senior Vice President Tripp Harrison said.

(As for which people, Goodwill defines its constituency broadly: Its clientele runs from young people with disabilities seeking meaningful work to middle-aged accountants looking to make a career change.)

Almost two decades ago, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia saw potential along those lines in the restaurant sector. It opened Helms College, offering a combination of classroom and experiential learning in the hospitality field.

Unlike traditional culinary schools, which typically showcase their students’ cooking in a modest dining room on campus, Goodwill instead created a standalone hospitality group staffed by professionals.

During their final quarter, Helms students work in its kitchens, an arrangement that Harrison said allows each prospective chef to cut up approximately 1,000 chickens, rather than the 10 birds that a student might butcher in class.

“It’s changing up the model,” Harrison said, adding that the cafes at most culinary schools “are cute. They’re fine. But if you were to go there two days in a row, the salmon would be different.”

He continued, “We look for our enterprises to be revenue generating. We’re making sure these businesses are relevant and competitive.”

In other words, very few Augusta diners patronize Edgar’s Grille because they want to support up-and-coming culinarians. They’re more interested in the local produce, prime-grade steaks, or chicken and waffles that helped the restaurant win multiple "Best Brunch in Augusta" titles in reader polls.

According to Harrison, the group’s board members and CEO were not inclined “to sit on their laurels and say, ‘We’ve created an awesome program,’ ” when Edgar’s Grille succeeded.

In 2019, they partnered with The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds in Lake Oconee to create an associate degree focused exclusively on food services for luxury resorts and private clubs.

Throughout the Southeast, “these businesses are needing more and more help,” Harrison said, particularly in the wake of more restrictive policies governing non-immigrant visas.

That need isn’t unknown to other culinary schools in the Carolinas and Georgia, but very few of them are set up to make near-instant curricular shifts: That’s one of the reasons that culinary schools since the turn of this century have come under fire for being out of step with the contemporary dining scene.

Edgar’s Hospitality Group has the advantage of not being held back by community college bureaucracy. With an eye toward training students to work at upscale properties, it hired Montage Palmetto Bluff’s executive chef to serve as its culinary operations director and added downtown Augusta’s The Pinnacle Club to its portfolio, which also includes conference venues.

Once the company had a foothold in The Pinnacle Club building, it was offered the chance to turn space on the third floor into private meeting rooms.

But the Edgar’s team had other ideas.

“I don’t run into someone local who doesn’t say, ‘Wow, this feels like you’re in a whole other city: Augusta needed this,’ ” Harrison said of the first six months of response to Edgar’s Above Broad, which was modeled after gathering spots at high-end hotels.

Once again, Edgar’s Hospitality Group is not sitting on its laurels: In the coming months, it plans to inaugurate a 5-acre farm where students will learn to pickle and can fresh vegetables.

It’s also preparing to open a corporate retreat center within driving distance of Charlotte and Atlanta, as well as an artisan bakery in Augusta. At the bake shop, students will be tasked with keeping the books, giving them a handle on small business finances before they start their own businesses.

The end goal, though, is to boost Augusta and the people who live there.

“This helps all of Augusta and its culinary scene,” Harrison said of Goodwill’s latest developments. “Heck, even Charleston or Charlotte can say, ‘This is special.’ ”

Harrison recalled that he enrolled in Johnson & Wales University in the 1990s because he wanted to participate in Charleston’s food scene. He imagines future aspiring chefs feeling the same way about Augusta.

Visitors to the city only have to look up to see what he has in mind.