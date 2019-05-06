When pitmaster Pat Martin announced plans to locate his tenth Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, he said he wanted to approach the Charleston area “with humility.” He certainly did so with honesty.
Despite an optimistic projection for the restaurant to open in April, he allowed that the date “could ease in May.” That’s just what happened, with Martin’s now readying to welcome customers on Tuesday.
According to a spokeswoman for the barbecue chain, the restaurant in the former Sermet’s Southernterranean will be exactly as described in initial press materials, which stressed freshly-made food and a family-friendly atmosphere. Items on the Charleston menu include a barbecue bologna sandwich; catfish tacos; barbecue nachos and a barbecue baked potato, in addition to ribs, brisket, chicken and whole hog barbecue.
Martin in 2006 opened his first Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in 2006 in Nolensville, Tenn.; the chain has since also established itself in Kentucky and Alabama.
His first restaurant in South Carolina, located at 1622 Highland Ave., will open tomorrow at 11 a.m. For more information, visit martinsbbqjoint.com/Charleston.