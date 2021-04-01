Martha Lou Gadsden, celebrated luminary of downtown Charleston soul food scene, dies at 91

Martha Lou Gadsden, whose name became synonymous with the finest in traditional Charleston cooking, died on Thursday morning. She was 91.

Gadsden in 1983 opened Martha Lou’s Kitchen on Morrison Drive following decades of cooking in other people’s restaurant kitchens. The family-run restaurant closed in September 2020, allowing Gadsden to fully retire.

“Right after it closed initially she felt some kind of way, but she was enjoying herself” in recent months, Gadsden’s granddaughter Melanie Alston said. “She was pretty much in good health, so this is devastating. It does not feel real.”

On March 20, Gadsden celebrated her birthday with a family luncheon at Burtons Grill. After the event, she attended her friend’s 93rd birthday party.

“I got her dressed, and she looked so cute,” Alston said. “I dressed her in a khaki suit with a jacket to match, and I like bling, so I put on this blouse with gold and gold slippers. Then I braided her hair back and slicked it back in one nice ponytail.”

According to Alston, family members suspect Gadsden died following a fall. In 2020, she survived a bout with COVID-19 and underwent heart surgery, leading her children and grandchildren to conclude her legendary strength was intact.

Alston said she knew Gadsden was feeling well on Wednesday because she fussed at her when Alston said she’d return her call shortly. Gadsden teased that Alston never calls back right away.

“She was in good spirits, she was in her right mind,” Alston said. “If she cusses you out, that’s how you know she’s well.”

For a brief time, Alston owned Martha Lou’s Kitchen II. Since closing it, she’s contemplated other projects, but the outpouring of support following the original location’s closure persuaded her to focus on reviving her grandmother’s restaurant.

She had planned to surprise her with the news.