Luxury tourism market isn't a cinch for downtown Charleston restaurants eager to rebound

To Charleston area restaurant owners contending with gaps in their reservation books on the brink of what’s typically the start of tourist season, high-net-worth visitors sounded like a potential solution.

Even though the luxury travel market hasn’t come through the pandemic unscathed, Lowcountry restaurateurs could piece together anecdotes about celebrities buying their way around COVID restrictions, reports on international border closures and statistics showing pent-up demand for memorable getaways.

Knowing that the richest got richer in 2020, they might well conclude that the wealthiest 1 percent could boost their bottom line.

In fact, several venues around town have fielded calls from travel planners putting together boutique trips for clients flying in by private plane, using tantalizing terms such as “buyout.”

Among them was Jennifer Simpson of Bespoke Experiences, a private tour company that eight years ago opened in New Orleans. Bespoke now arranges itineraries in 10 North American cities.

At least, it did until this month, when Simpson reflected on an “extremely extravagant, six-figure, eight-hour” 50th birthday party she curated in Charleston just before Christmas. According to Simpson, one of the guests was so disdainful of COVID-19 safety protocols that she’s decided it’s irresponsible to operate until the pandemic is controlled.

“It’s not worth the risk,” she said. “These super affluent people can afford to go to Charleston, but just because you can doesn’t mean you should if you’re not going to have some semblance of respect for humanity.”

As Simpson tells the story, “It started with (the guest) approaching my 15-odd people without a mask: All of my team, they were panic-texting me, saying she’s not wearing a mask.” Simpson said she continued to go barefaced even after being offered a mask and reminded politely of the local mask ordinance.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Toward the end of the day, which included private visits to restaurants and downtown attractions, the mask shunner announced she wasn’t feeling well.

“I still don’t know if she had COVID, but in the back of my mind, I’m thinking the degree of selfishness and my sense of responsibility is so overwhelming,” Simpson said. “I can’t continue in good conscience to put my people on the line.”

Simpson stressed that putting her company on hiatus wasn’t an easy choice. Having already furloughed her employees and spent tens of thousands of dollars on COVID-19 related training, she described the decision-making process as an “existential crisis.”

“But, you know, the energy of repositioning and then backpedaling, it’s a constant unproductive cycle,” she says of her ultimate read on the situation.

She continued, “This has been a passion project. To spend time with cool people doing cool things. Until we can do that, I think people just need to sit back for a minute and heal physically and mentally.”

Not all of Simpson’s colleagues feel the same way. When she posted about the dilemma on Facebook, she said fellow event planners were split over how she ought to proceed, with many enthusiastic about upcoming in-person conferences and the resilience of the hospitality industry. Year-over-year, weekly travel spending is off approximately 50 percent at the national level.

For Simpson, though, the point of recruiting talented chefs to host intimate experiences isn’t to potentially jeopardize their safety.

So far as Simpson knows, none of her contract workers or partners were infected on that fateful Charleston day, including those who dutifully brought pain relievers to the sick woman as she waited for her charter flight.

It wasn’t the aircraft that Simpson originally booked. Simpson had to find a new plane just before the trip because all of the pilots associated with the first charter had tested positive for COVID-19.