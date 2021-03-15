Lowcountry Eat Out! Facebook group went from pandemic whim to Charleston restaurant savior

If there is one thing that Christine England knows to be true, it is that immediate gratification is a mighty tempter.

She mentioned the pattern of people wanting their wishes fulfilled right away at a rate of about once every 10 minutes in a recent conversation. “We’ve all gotten so used to getting our own way, we want everything done yesterday,” she said in her catchall Rhode Island accent, referring specifically to the speed at which smartphones provide answers, affirmations and a pint of chocolate shortbread ice cream.

It’s an attitude that England strives to allay in her year-old Facebook group, Lowcountry Eat Out!, which functions primarily as a digital trading post for restaurant recommendations.

As a self-appointed champion of local restaurants, England is constantly reminding loyal members of the online community that Charleston area food-and-beverage outlets are doing the best they can to keep their guests happy in COVID-era conditions. She’s expert at making outspoken diners feel good about quietly accepting that commercial kitchens sometimes sell out of specials or take longer than anticipated to put together a cheeseboard.

But while England is standing up for patience, her experience with Lowcountry Eat Out! proves that not every situation requires a willingness to wait.

England created Lowcountry Eat Out! as Lowcountry Quarantine Take-Out + Delivery on Mar. 18, 2020, the day that on-premise dining was banned across South Carolina by governor's order. England, whose husband, Ray, is the executive chef at Tavern & Table on Shem Creek, knew overwhelmed owners and workers weren’t in any shape to update corporate websites and social media accounts with their plans.

So she started calling and texting her chef friends, asking if they were open and had a takeout menu.

“I want to spend some money,” she told them.

All of the information she collected went straight to the Facebook group, which she shared with a few hundred friends and contacts. “What I did not expect was the people who showed up would share it with their friends,” she said. Without England issuing another invitation, the group doubled and tripled and quadrupled in size, picking up more members every week.

Lowcountry Eat Out! has over 38,000 members. Over the course of its first year, the group has emerged as one of the most powerful forces in Charleston area food-and-beverage, with several restaurant owners crediting it for keeping their businesses open and hailing it as a bulwark against future crises.

Beyond that, the “Group of Happy Food Loving People who are supporting restaurants through dining, recommending, sharing + engaging with restaurants + their social media to save our food community” may well signal where hospitality is headed when the pandemic is in the past.

Notably absent from the ongoing Lowcountry Eat Out! conversation are the chefs who fancy themselves celebrities and the publicists they pay to burnish that impression. Instead, most of the 150 posts that members supply each day concern where to find the best pizza or cheeseburger or chicken wings.

And in a remarkable number of cases, at least one restaurant owner responds with some variation of, “It would be our honor to make that for you.”

Who's Nico?

Lourdes Andino of James Island didn’t name her middle son after chef Nico Romo. In fact, up until this year, she’d never heard of Romo, who shares his first name with his Mount Pleasant restaurant. Andino’s young son loved to see the restaurant’s sign when they drove down Coleman Boulevard.

“Every time we drive by, a 45-minute conversation ensues,” Andino told fellow Lowcountry Eat Out! members in January, adding that it might be nice to buy a NICO T-shirt for her son’s upcoming birthday. “Does anyone know anything about the origin of the name of the restaurant? Is that the name of the owner?”

Only a few commenters beat Romo’s team to respond, exalting the restaurant and its chef. As they predicted, NICO’s account soon chimed in: “Lourdes, we would love to have the guest of honor + birthday boy and the whole family join us!”

On Feb. 6, Romo welcomed young Nico to the restaurant, presenting him with a navy-blue NICO chef’s coat for his eighth birthday and showing him a few cooking techniques. Andino took lots of pictures, knowing Facebook group members privy to the planning would want to see the festivities. “An incredibly genuine, humble and generous man with a restaurant equal in accolades!” she wrote. “If you have yet to dine here … plan on it ASAP!”

“It’s helped us connect,” Romo said of the group.

He remembers feeling frighteningly isolated at the start of the pandemic. Cut off from customers, he stood alone in a silent restaurant, wondering if to-go customers liked what he was sending out. Romo was used to scanning the dining room for people’s reactions but now brows were furrowing and eyes were closing in contentment miles from his kitchen.

Romo got into the habit of posting every deal and special to Lowcountry Eat Out! It was essential, he said, to tell potential customers that a restaurant formerly known for its oyster bar service was now delivering burgers.

He had no fear of flak.

“(England) made a strong statement really quickly. If you have an issue with the food, this is not a place to criticize,” Romo said. “She made the page about having a positive attitude.”

Positivity isn’t just central to Lowcountry Eat Out!’s core philosophy. It’s the rule. Group members are commanded in all capital letters to “Love the little guys!” and warned against dismissing other members’ advice. “Some are fast food junkies just learning local spots we love … if you don't like what one suggests, recommend your fav!”

From the looks of Lowcountry Eat Out!, participants are exceptionally compliant. The reality is they’re heavily moderated by the supremely energetic England, who already works full-time in real estate. She’s now trying to figure out if she can deputize a few other people who know enough about the restaurant industry to weed out mean comments about Southern pizza and Ohio, both of which tend to pick up when the national political scene is tense.

“It’s OK to say, ‘I’m not OK with what’s happening in D.C.,’ ” England said. “It’s OK to have those feelings. What’s not OK is to go into a food group and get angry over food. I’ve had people message me first thing in the morning, saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry: I had some vodka last night.’”

Unmasked anger

Misplaced furies reached an all-time high last May when restaurants reopened. Charleston hadn’t yet enacted a mask ordinance, and nearly every post devolved into a debate between members who thought restaurant employees ought to be masked and members who were opposed to masks on principle.

The argument wasn’t confined to Facebook, though. While England was driving to her best friend’s house a few hours away, her phone pinged at a tempo commensurate with a family emergency.

“You have to remember I'm in real estate, my phone number is public,” England said of the texts and voicemails. “It was all, ‘This person is saying this, and this person said that, and I feel insulted.’ And I was like, this is where the line has now been crossed.”

On the verge of tears, England went on Facebook Live to plead with people to be more civil. Members began to worry she was going to shut down the group, which she was seriously considering.

“I was like, ‘Well, the restaurants are open, and people can go elsewhere for information’,” England admitted. “But I had so many restaurants reach out to me, saying, ‘Look, you're doing an amazing thing and it literally is making a difference. You can't stop that, and you can't give it to somebody that's not going to care like you do.’”

Realizing it was impossible to keep tens of thousands of people happy, England decided to keep the group going, albeit with a new rule. Rule #6 of Lowcountry Eat Out! is “No Masks or Gloves Opinions.” Anyone who expresses a pro- or anti-mask sentiment is now immediately booted from the group.

From the perspective of a traditional journalist looking to help diners find transcendent food experiences, England’s methods can seem downright wacky.

In addition to deleting controversial opinions, she rewrites people’s posts to change their tone. She avoids drawing members’ attention to stories that could be interpreted in multiple ways, such as Food & Wine’s coverage of at-work pressures for restaurant employees, and generally allows restaurants to post whatever they want, whenever they want. Around Valentine’s Day, she held back more members’ posts than usual so restaurants’ holiday announcements wouldn’t get lost in the pileup.

Yet England has one important attribute in common with old-time restaurant reporters. She doesn’t ask for payment from restaurants and turns down the free meals offered when she patronizes them. When aspiring food influencers ask why she’s been so successful, she points out that their focus on fame could be holding them back.

“I'm doing this from my heart,” she said. “I'm very serious when I say I want to help the restaurants.”

New York atmosphere

Jennifer French, owner of Amici’s Italian Bistro in North Charleston, confirms that England is genuine in her support. “She has asked for absolutely nothing, she never expects anything,” French said. “I will be forever grateful to her.”

French is one of several area restaurant owners who saw Lowcountry Eat Out! as a life raft through the stormiest period in recent American restaurant history. Although England welcomes all restaurant owners to post in the group, many of them take advantage of the opportunity only sporadically. They might remember to upload a menu just before Valentine’s Day, for instance.

Not French, who since opening six years ago hasn’t set aside money for advertising.

“She never limits me,” said French, who checks in most days and posts a Facebook video every Friday. French wasn’t sure people wanted to watch her cook when her daughter suggested it, but she’s parlayed the quarantine diversion into television appearances and guest teaching gigs.

At this point, French has lost count of how many new customers she’s gained through Lowcountry Eat Out!

Group members put a tremendous amount of stock in their fellow members’ endorsements. When England recently stopped by at Swig & Swine to pick up takeout, an employee asked if she was from Lowcountry Eat Out! The barbecue restaurant had been mentioned prominently in the group a few days earlier, spurring a 90-minute table wait that night. “I just wanted to say thank you,” the employee said.

Ubiquity has helped group regulars such as NICO, Savi, Cuban Gypsy Pantry and Amici’s. But French said her restaurant has probably also benefitted from the group’s demographics.

According to England, millennials represent the largest share of membership, but they don’t post frequently. The online conversation is dominated by retirees from the Northeast who are forever lamenting the ice cream, bagels and hot dogs they left behind.

In other words, they’ve found a kindred spirit in French, who uses “NY Atmosphere ‘n Food” as her restaurant’s Facebook handle.

“That is my clientele, it’s my huge clientele,” said French, who’s so pleased to have the business that she doesn’t mind if her guests go on about their nonnas’ meatballs before trying hers.

Donna Ingalls moved to South Carolina 16 years ago from New Jersey. Since joining Lowcountry Eat Out! she’s become a proselytizer for the group. “You must join if you like to eat,” is Ingalls’ opening pitch.

“It’s amazing,” the retired schoolteacher continues. “It’s supporting restaurants in the Lowcountry, and the person who runs it is an absolute warrior. She’s responsible for keeping a lot of restaurants alive.”

When Ingalls sees a restaurant mentioned in the group, she records its name in her phone. She organizes her lists of places to visit by geography, price point and cuisine, including Cuban.

Ingalls and her husband had never eaten Cuban food before she joined Lowcountry Eat Out! But members kept raving about the Cuban Gypsy Pantry’s green fries, so they felt like they ought to try them.

Cuban Gypsy Pantry’s owners now know the Ingallses as regulars.