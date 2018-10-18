After giving Lotus Vietnamese Cuisine almost three years to cultivate a solid reputation, owner Henry Eang plans to change the Park Circle restaurant into another Basil Thai Restaurant come January 2019.
"It's been struggling," he says of Lotus. "And just isn't doing the volume that we need."
This will be the seventh Basil in Eang's lineup and the third in the Charleston area. The original Basil opened on King Street in 2002, followed by a steady procession of locations in Mount Pleasant, Charlotte, Greenville and Columbia.
Eang is banking on Basil's concept, good reputation and the addition of sushi to increase customer loyalty in the competitive landscape of Park Circle.
"You wouldn't think it'd be that competitive," says Jim Haley of Cityvolve, which owns the building Lotus is in. "But it's a small area with a lot of restaurants."
While Haley says he thought Lotus was well liked, he's excited to see a sushi option coming to Park Circle's main drag.
In the meantime, Lotus Vietnamese Cuisine is still serving pho ga, banh mi and bo kho for lunch and dinner.