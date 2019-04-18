Looking for a place to go for Easter brunch on Sunday?
While reservations have filled up at restaurants such as Gabrielle and Eleve, there are still some places to go around the Charleston area.
The following restaurants are serving special menus for Easter on Sunday. As of Thursday morning, they all had reservations available.
Read on for details on where to brunch.
5Church
5Church's Easter buffet brunch includes a prime rib carving station, peel and eat shrimp, biscuits and gravy, crab legs, pastries and a choice of bloody Mary or mimosa. Cost is $45 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. For reservations, visit 5churchcharleston.com or call 843-937-8666.
The Watch
The Restoration Hotel's rooftop bar The Watch, 75 Wentworth St., is serving Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The menu features crab cake Benedict and carrot cake roulade.Reservations are available by calling 843-518-5115 or on opentable.com.
Middleton Place Restaurant
No reservations are needed for brunch at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Rd., Charleston. Its brunch buffet will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes fried chicken and catfish, mac 'n' cheese, seasonal vegetables and desserts. Cost is $30 for adults, $12 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids under 5.
Five Loaves Cafe
Reservations are also not needed for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Five Loaves Cafe, 14 N Cedar St., Summerville. The restaurant will also host a free Easter egg hunt for kids ages 6 and under.
Henrietta's
Henrietta's, the restaurant inside The Dewberry, 334 Meeting St., is serving Easter brunch from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Sunday with smoked salmon pastrami, crawfish cake Benedicts and grilled lamb, plus sweets such as Boston cream doughnuts and strawberry cream cheese sticky buns. Reservations are available at opentable.com.
Revival
Revival, 162 E Bay St., typically only serves dinner, but it's opening early to serve Easter brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Its brunch menu features starters such as a quail biscuit with gravy and main dishes such as crab cake Benedict and steak and eggs as well as key lime pie for dessert. To make a reservation, call 843-414-2335 or visit revivalcharleston.com.
Destiny Community Cafe
The pay-what-you can restaurant at 5060 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, is serving brunch and celebrating its fourth anniversary starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit facebook.com/Destinycommunitycafe.
Dockery's
At Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, brunch features live music by The Lowhills and a photographer will be on site to take family photos with the Easter bunny. Brunch will be served buffet style. To make a reservation, visit resy.com.
The Rusty Rudder
An Easter brunch buffet at The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and features a carving station, shrimp and grits, fruit, French toast and biscuits and gravy. Cost is $30 for adults and $18 for kids ages 12 and under. For reservations, call 843-388-3177.
Michael's on the Alley
Michael's on the Alley, 39 John St. has an Easter brunch menu featuring lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes, lobster Benedict and smoked North Carolina trout avocado toast.