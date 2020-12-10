Longtime Lowcounty Oyster Festival charity partner won't take donations from massive event

A longtime beneficiary of the Lowcountry Oyster Festival has indicated it wouldn’t accept donations generated by the January 2021 event “due to its size.”

“Given the dynamics around the COVID-19 pandemic, we would not be able to participate in (the) event either as a beneficiary or in a volunteer capacity,” an MUSC Hollings Cancer Center spokesperson said. “We look forward to the day we can return to the festival, which has done so much good for the patients we serve.”

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival plans to host 5,000 ticketholders at Boone Hall Plantation for its annual extravaganza. Because the attendee count exceeds the state cap on mass gatherings by 4,750 people, its sponsor had to secure government approval to proceed.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control “does not recommend cancellation of community events at this time if no COVID-19 cases exist within the community.” According to its data, Charleston County has recorded 1,272 cases over the past two weeks.

After The Post and Courier reported on the festival’s decision to admit 5,000 people, a publicist for the Lowcountry Hospitality Association pointed out the event is officially organized by the trade association’s nonprofit subsidiary, the Charleston Restaurant Foundation.

Both groups fall under the auspices of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Seeing as we are a charitable organization and this is our only fundraiser, this event determines if we will be able to help our local and regional charitable efforts,” said Queen Street Hospitality’s Jonathan Kish, who serves as treasurer of the Lowcountry Hospitality Association and president of the Charleston Restaurant Foundation.

In 2020, proceeds from the festival went to organizations, including Ronald McDonald House Charities, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Charleston County School District, in addition to MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, which credited the Lowcountry Hospitality Association with providing $130,000 for cancer research and patient care over the past 25 years.

Representatives of the other organizations did not return messages seeking comment.

According to Lowcountry Hospitality Association publicist Tori Beth Black, “beneficiaries have not yet been determined” for 2021.