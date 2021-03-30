Life gave these James Islanders more lemons than they could eat, so they made limoncello

Two springs ago, my wife Judy and I decided to add a lemon tree to the garden of our James Island home since they grow well in the Lowcountry as long as they get protection during a freeze. Seven months later, in December, we harvested our first crop — just two lemons. This past December the tree made up for its meager first crop and produced several dozen lemons.

What do you do with that many lemons?

Our answer: limoncello.

We knew homemade limoncello could use a dozen or more lemons, depending on how much you want to make, but we did not know how to make the tasty Italian digestive liqueur, despite having enjoyed it on memorable visits to Naples, Capri and the Amalfi Coast, the heartland of Italian limoncello. We called a friend who confessed that he and his Italian wife never had made it, but he offered to get the recipe from an Italian friend who often makes limoncello.

Her recipe:

The peel (just the zest) of 12 lemons in a large, sealable glass jar with one liter of grain alcohol (Everclear). Let it sit in a dark place for a month or so. Then make a simple syrup with one liter of water and one and a half pounds of sugar. Mix the syrup with the lemon peel and alcohol, filter and drink, preferably ice cold.

We also consulted several online recipes. They all were similar: Several suggested using vodka instead of grain alcohol. Some called for more or less time for the lemon peel and alcohol to steep. And a few recommended more complex techniques, such as dangling whole lemons in cheese cloth above the lemon zest and alcohol during the infusion process.

We opted for the simplicity of the Italian friend’s recipe. Our only concern was the amount of sugar it called for because our lemons were produced by a Meyer lemon tree, which yields a slightly sweeter and milder lemon than those regularly available in supermarkets. We decided to cut the amount of sugar we mixed with the 750 ml of water by about a third to one pound and, if necessary, add more simple syrup to taste later.

We purchased a one-gallon jar with a twist-on top from Amazon and went to the liquor store for the alcohol. I confess to squeamishness about purchasing the grain alcohol, which had not passed my lips since a less-that-memorable night during my freshman year in college. The store was out of Everclear, but we were assured by the sales clerk that any 190-proof grain alcohol would do the trick.

Back home we peeled 12 lemons, carefully avoiding the bitter, white pith of the skin’s inner layer, dumped the peels into the jar, poured in the alcohol, tightened the lid and placed the jar in a closet.

We decided to let the alcohol and lemon peels sit for six weeks, shaking the bottle every few days. At the end of six weeks, we strained the mixture, discarded the peels, added the simple syrup and let it sit for a few more days in the closet. Then we stuck the bottle in the freezer for several days. After a hearty meal of old-fashioned beef stew on a chilly, wet early February evening, we pulled the limoncello out to give the digestive a taste.

The results:

Judy deemed it “way too sweet” despite the one-third reduction in sugar. I felt it just a little on the sweet side, but almost perfect. Normally, limoncello should be lemony, tart, sweet and ice cold. People can disagree about how much of each of those elements is the correct amount.

Judy and I did agree on four aspects of our first batch of limoncello:

The less tart, tangerine-like flavor of the Meyer lemons stood out.

We definitely will make more next season, but cut back more on the sugar.

We will add a tarter lemon-producing tree to our garden in the spring.

And I will be the main consumer of our first homemade bottle of limoncello.