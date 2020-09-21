Lewis Barbecue's Juan Luis trailer is now serving breakfast tacos in downtown Charleston

Don’t worry: The beans are coming.

Over the course of their many research-and-development trips to Hatch, N.M., and El Paso, Texas, chefs John Lewis and Philip Powers repeatedly found inspiration in Harvey Morrow’s pinto beans and how local cooks prepared them. The flavors and philosophies gleaned from those plates informed the menu at Juan Luis, a new trailer situated on the eastern edge of the patio at Lewis Barbecue.

In coming months, Juan Luis will serve enchiladas, gorditas and other New Mexican classics, all of them accompanied by pintos and rice. To start, though, the operation is focused exclusively on breakfast tacos, bundled in handmade tortillas and served daily from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Among the filling choices are migas, red chile pork, green chile beef and chorizo. Chips, dips and margaritas round out the opening menu.

While many Americans have only a vague sense of New Mexican border cuisine, they’re quick to recognize the Land of Enchantment’s visual icons, many of which are worked into the stucco-walled trailer that Lewis built in consultation with Stitch Design Co.

Juan Luis is located at 464 N. Nassau St. For more information, visit facebook.com/JuanLuisCHS or search for @juanluischs on Instagram.