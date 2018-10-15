As a longtime professional artist, Jeri Carter is adept at seeing what others can’t. But even she couldn’t imagine the destruction that Hurricane Michael would unleash on her Panama City neighborhood, including the home she shares with her son, Bob Carter.
“I’ve been through six hurricanes, and this wasn’t a hurricane,” former Peninsula Grill chef Bob Carter says. “This was devastation. TV does not begin to show it.”
According to Carter, his family was able to secure all of his mother’s paintings as soon as it became apparent that the storm was intent on taking down everything in its path. But a tree fell on their roof at the height of the hurricane, piercing it in three places and letting in so much water that it took only 15 minutes for a trash bin that Carter had dragged indoors to overflow with rain.
The Carters waited out the storm in a windowless hallway, emerging to find much of their home flooded and powdered with sheetrock. Even before power was restored, Jeri Carter, 80, was wading through the damp rubble, picking out cherished paintbrushes and palates.
“Her whole life was right there,” Carter says, his voice cracking.
A year ago, Carter moved back to his hometown because he’s waiting for a kidney transplant, and having a live-in caretaker is one of the requirements that MUSC imposes on potential organ recipients. Carter has been on MUSC’s list for more than two years; he’s optimistic that he’ll again cook in Charleston.
Former colleagues of Carter who are rooting for him to do exactly that last week set up an online fundraising site to help their friend manage the dual challenges of rebuilding his home and continuing to tend to his health. Within days, the effort exceeded its $10,000 goal.
“He was finally making progress,” the Culinary Institute of Charleston’s Lisa Buzzelli, who spearheaded the fundraiser, wrote in her appeal.
In order to keep up dialysis in the wake of the hurricane, Carter is driving to and from Dothan, Ala., a two-hour trip for which his Chevy Tahoe is essential. Until he saw another truck drive through his neighborhood, which Carter estimates was stripped of 99 percent of its trees by the storm, he wasn’t certain there was a way out.
“It’s not an easy trek,” the truck’s driver told Carter. But by driving through people’s yards and over fallen trees, he made it.
Despite the awfulness of the storm, Carter says he was glad he was there to experience it. “To come back to this would have been more devastating,” he says.