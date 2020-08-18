Legalizing to-go cocktails could level field for SC restaurants in crisis, our critic says

Late last week when I ordered breakfast at celebrity chef Vivian Howard’s new downtown Charleston bakery, a biscuit and hand pie weren’t the only things in my takeout bag. In its eagerness to show off all of what Handy & Hot has to offer, the café’s team prepared another half-dozen menu items for me to try. (It’s contrary to our policy to accept free food, so I asked the restaurant to ring up all of the unanticipated extras.)

Among the surcees was a mezcal cocktail presented in a sealed plastic bag with a paper umbrella affixed to it. A Handy & Hot employee explained I could use the garnish as a toothpick to spear the watermelon wedges submerged in the liquor. She suggested taking the same approach to a passel of peach slices bagged with amaro.

Both of the fetching drinks, as well as a pineapple-and-rum concoction listed along with beer and wine in the menu’s “Boozy Drinks to Make it Count” section, were delicious. They're sure to make money.

For that reason, it’s regrettable that they’re also apparently illegal. And what’s more disquieting is so long as well-capitalized restaurants continue to flout the law instead of fighting it, a desperately needed revenue source will likely remain out of small independent restaurants’ reach.

Faced with finding ways to keep devastated restaurants afloat, and recognizing the significance of alcohol to restaurants’ bottom lines, it took New York State “about three hours to figure out” how to greenlight to-go cocktails, says Jay Hibbard, vice president of state government relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

By June, more than 30 states had followed suit, with several of them taking steps to make the change in liquor law permanent. To nobody’s surprise, South Carolina is not among them.

“South Carolina is a challenging state when it comes to alcohol,” Hibbard allows.

Under South Carolina state law, “the sale of liquor for off-premises consumption is restricted to retail liquor stores with the proper license.” There are no exceptions to the rule, S.C. Department of Revenue spokeswoman Bonnie Swingle confirms.

(According to a Handy & Hot spokeswoman, restaurant managers believe “boozy fruit is covered under the food portion of the liquor license,” but in response to The Post and Courier’s inquiry, they’ve removed the spirituous beverages from their menu while researching the matter further.)

Yet Handy & Hot isn’t the only hotel restaurant that has openly offered takeout cocktails. The Restoration Hotel in late July issued a press release titled “The Watch Rooftop Offers New Cocktails To-Go Menu,” touting one-liter drinks including a $65 greyhound flavored with elderflower liqueur.

Asked about the cocktail program, a spokeswoman explained the batched cocktails were sealed prior to sale. While sealing is a prerequisite for to-go beer and wine, it doesn’t magically make hard liquor drinks legal for restaurants and bars to pack up for takeout customers. This greyhound is obviously off track.

To be clear, if a restaurant can get $55 for a jumbo Moscow Mule, I’m all for it. I am worried, though, that only the most privileged restaurants are positioned to benefit from customers’ thirst.

There is remarkably little consolidated demographic data on the issuance and enforcement of liquor licenses, so it’s impossible to know for certain whether restaurants that don’t turn up in glossy magazines court a greater risk by breaking the law.

But it is reasonable to imagine that a Black or immigrant restaurant owner without a lawyer on call would think twice before advertising contraband. After all, while it’s not a precise analogy, studies have shown that Black people are nine times as likely as white people to be arrested for low-level alcohol offenses, such as having an open container.

Obviously, the hospitality industry wouldn’t be measurably better off if the state cracked down on the cutesy cocktails making the rounds in downtown Charleston, despite the many recent reminders that the sector’s general disregard for the law has facilitated wage theft and workplace assault. But it would have an improved chance at overall success if to-go cocktails were a legitimate option for every restaurant owner, irrespective of fame or funding.

Even in South Carolina, Hibbard says, that’s possible with the right lobbying efforts. He points to what his organization accomplished in Maine, a control state.

“We had conversations with the governor’s office, and said, ‘It isn’t really a heavy lift, and we can help you determine guidelines,’ ” says Hibbard, who worked closely with the state’s restaurant association to lift restrictions on mixed drinks-to-go in time for the Memorial Day weekend. “It’s just a matter of figuring out a way forward.”

Hibbard later heard from a restaurant owner who made thousands of dollars in takeout cocktails over the holiday. He credited the new law with keeping him in business.